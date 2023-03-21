My baby was diagnosed with Down syndrome two days after birth

March 21 marks World Down Syndrome Day – the date is a nod to the triplication of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome. Jasmine Kriletich is based in Auckland and is mum to 6-year-old Noah and 3-year-old Poppy. Poppy was diagnosed with Down syndrome two days after birth. She shares some of her journey with Pou Tiaki reporter Olivia Shivas.

Tell me about your daughter’s Down syndrome diagnosis, which was two days after birth?

When Poppy was diagnosed, I was in disbelief. I was like, “Why did no one pick this up?”

The midwife later told me she knew straight away that Poppy had Down syndrome, but I didn’t get the official diagnosis until two days after birth. They were putting off telling me which I thought was quite nice so that I could have time with my baby without worrying.

READ MORE:

* 'They almost broke me': Parents fighting to give birth to children with Down syndrome

* Mum's powerful open-letter to doctor who said 'sorry' after giving Down syndrome diagnosis

* Kiwi actor with Down syndrome shines light on representation in film



The paediatric doctors diagnosed her after blood tests and doing tests that indicated she had no muscle tone – and because of her facial features. When we got the results, I was horrified after a hospital social worker came in and said, “We don’t have any information sorry, I’m embarrassed,” and they walked out.

What’s it like being a young mum?

I am only 23, so I have no idea how the system actually works and what early intervention Poppy is entitled to. Being a young mum has been hard, especially when I get a lot of looks when Poppy is around. I can sense people staring at me, [but] I don’t care what people think.

What do you wish was different in the health and disability system?

They need to provide more information because I was just 20 and Googling everything. I just think parents don’t speak up enough and they need to.

Now we are wanting support for a teacher aide at daycare, but it’s been over a year since we filled in the Ministry of Education forms and we are still waiting. She’s meant to have a teacher aide by now, but it just feels like she’s not a priority to anyone. And I’ve been told by other agencies that we live too far away for someone to visit, it’s horrible. I know there are massive wait lists, but there’s been no communication with me at all.

Jehan Casinader/Stuff When Karen Loo was pregnant, she discovered her son would have Down Syndrome. (Video first published July 2021).

Why is it important to raise awareness for Down syndrome?

I post a lot on social media because my family were encouraging me to make some noise. There are so many other families going through this also. I’ve had so many messages from other mums who’ve said they haven’t had any help either. I want Poppy to be included, just like any other kid.

What are your hopes and dreams for Poppy’s future?

I just want her to be able to talk to her peers in school, communicate and make friends. She’s really independent and wants to do things by herself, like she’ll want to eat with a spoon by herself. She likes dancing and music. She’s obsessed with Cocomelon, every time she hears it she goes crazy. She’s happy and sassy.

This has been edited for length and clarity.