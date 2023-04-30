Waikato dad 'permanently disabled' by surgery fights to find out what went wrong

Pita Shelford knew something wasn’t right as soon as he woke up from the operation – from hip to toe, he had no feeling in his left leg.

Pita Shelford (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) knew something wasn’t right as soon as he woke up from surgery – from hip to toe, he had no feeling in his left leg. Within a week it had turned dark purple, and was swollen and cold to the touch.

He’d had spinal cord surgery in January 2022 to drain a cyst from his neck to waistline; according to medical staff the operation went as intended, but he was left with debilitating side effects including reduced mobility and neurological function, and regular shaking fits.

In private correspondence, staff from Waikato Hospital have acknowledged some gaps in his treatment, including failure to lodge an ACC treatment injury claim, and incomplete discharge documentation which delayed his rehabilitative care.

Shelford’s spent more than a year trying to get answers about what went wrong and for the hospital to take ownership of those mistakes, including seven formal letters and a complaint to the Health and Disability Commission.

“There was nothing wrong with my left leg prior to surgery, and now there is everything wrong with it,” he said.

The father, PhD candidate and husband previously enjoyed exercise and travel, but is now unable to walk without aid, and he’s had to come to terms with paralysis and loss of sensation in his leg.

Shelford said his interactions with the health system had been “appalling”, and left him “managing life, not living life”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Pita Shelford has spent more than a year trying to find out what went wrong with his spinal surgery.

A ‘successful’ surgery

Initially, Shelford was told the surgery to insert a draining shunt “was a success”.

When he raised concerns about limited circulation, with blood flow reduced to about a third of what it would usually be, he was told to just do his weekly physio.

Shelford eventually sought a second opinion from private neurosurgeon Dr Peter Heppner​, who was surprised that no imaging had been done for two months following the surgery “given Pita woke with a profound neurological deficit”.

“Unfortunately given the time that has lapsed since surgery with such a profound neurological deficit, I do not see any likelihood that there is going to be significant functional improvement for Pita over time,” Heppner wrote in an assessment for Shelford’s GP.

Supplied An MRA of Pita Shelford's left leg shows two constricted arteries following surgery.

“I think he would therefore be classed as being permanently disabled.”

Five months later, Shelford was still missing feeling in his leg and sought a third opinion from another private neurosurgeon, Dr Peter Gan​.

He was told that his shunt wasn’t in the right position and was pushing into the fibres of his spinal cord, leading to nerve damage. Waikato Hospital eventually issued him with a wheelchair.

Gan said an ACC Treatment Injury Claim should have been submitted the day Shelford woke up from surgery – that didn’t happen.

In response to a complaint, Waikato Hospital nurse director Kim Holt wrote in a letter that “the treatment injury was not evident at the time of discharge”.

Shelford ending up filing his own claim via his GP, chasing the hospital over an eight-month period to provide his health information to ACC before the claim could be approved. During that time, he had to self-fund his rehabilitation.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A private neurosurgeon says Shelford is likely “permanently disabled”.

Fight for review

In October 2022, Shelford was told his surgery would undergo an adverse event review which would produce recommendations for the Health Quality & Safety Commission​.

However, in March 2023 Shelford was told by panel chair Dr Margaret Fisher that his case did not meet the criteria for “an SAC1 or 2 serious event review”, and therefore a formal report would not be produced.

Te Whatu Ora declined to comment on why Shelford’s case had not been subject to an Adverse Event Review, and said all necessary information had been shared directly with the patient.

In a letter responding to Shelford’s complaints about the lack of an Adverse Event Review, Waikato Hospital’s interim lead of hospital and specialist services Michelle Sutherland and interim operations director Kim Holt wrote that initially, “the decision was to lodge it as a serious event in order to generate this review”, but that “in hindsight this was the incorrect process to follow”.

Supplied Pita Shelford, right, had been training for a marathon before his surgery went wrong.

Another letter, in place of a formal report, arrived over a year after the surgery and did not involve consultation with Shelford. There were no answers for why he had experienced such a significant loss of blood circulation since the operation.

Shelford said the letter was “disappointing, to say the least”.

“This to me is a broken promise and a cop-out,” he said. “We were told we’d be part of the process and that didn’t happen.”

Psychological toll

Shelford has since been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety, complex post-traumatic stress disorder and functional neurological disorder.

“I’ve ... exhausted everything and everyone I know to fight this battle,” said Shelford.

His psychologist, Shareeka Angamia​, said he had displayed clinically significant distress due to the injury and subsequent fallout.

“My concern as his psychologist is that he is at risk of a severe major depressive episode should the investigation with Te Whatu Ora Waikato be prolonged with no timeframe provided,” she wrote in a professional assessment.

Prior to his surgery, Shelford was training to complete a marathon. Now he has up to 50 shaking episodes a day, and is unable to drive; he’s also had to suspend his PhD research and take time off from his new job as a senior public health advisor at Te Whatu Ora, as it’s “too triggering”.

Shelford and his wife also described how their relationship had been impacted, with a “ripple effect” as his injury affected those around him.

“We don’t sleep in the same bed because I need to sleep and try to get rested so that one of us is functioning,” said his wife, who asked not to be named.

Timi Tapara (Ngāti Maniapoto)​, Shelford’s physiotherapist, said he was struggling with feeling “like a hindrance”. He’s got these young boys, and they’re never going to be able to run around and play rugby with their father or do any of that stuff.

“This was a young, passionate man who was enthused about life that’s just had the wind pulled from right under him.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Shelford has several appointments a week with physiotherapist Timi Tapara.

The Health and Disability Commission is investigating a complaint from Shelford over his treatment, although that process has also been delayed, leading to an apology from the commission.

In the meantime, Shelford is struggling to rebuild his life. It had been particularly hard, he said, trying to explain to friends and whānau what he was going through.

“They don’t know how to be around me, what to say or [how to] talk about it, and this is what hits me big time.”

