Auckland council's proposed budget could impact Tātaki, chief executive says

Proposed actions to achieve savings identified in Auckland Council’s proposed budget have the potential to impact on the city’s economic and culture agency, an executive says.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s chief executive Nick Hill said this included the delivery of its cultural festivals in the future.

While funding to Polyfest, the world’s largest high school cultural competition, will be cut – Diwali, Lantern and Pasifika festivals are not facing the chop, for now.

Hill is urging Aucklanders to get involved with the public consultation on the council’s draft annual budget which ends this week.

READ MORE:

* Pasifika and Māori in the firing line of Auckland Council's budget cuts

* Arts groups band together to appeal against proposed council funding cuts

* Te Matatini, Polyfest and Pasifika show the value of budget must-haves

* Auckland councillors tick off budget so public can have their say



Mayor Wayne Brown wants to remove regional contestable grants to save close to $30 million, which will affect some community, social, innovation and economic development programmes.

The council is facing a budget deficit of $295m for the 2023-24 financial year, and Brown has set a savings target of $60m, proposing cuts and rate rises.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s CEO Nick Hill says the city council’s economic development agency has been asked to save $44.5 million in the next financial year.

Brown has written to Tātaki requiring it to continue to support Pasifika, Diwali and the Lantern festivals.

“Events like these have helped make Auckland the vibrant region that it is,” Brown said.

“There is no doubt that each of these festivals will continue to be supported by Auckland Council Group in the next financial year, despite the current economic storm.”

Hill said Tātaki has been asked to save $44.5m.

“Proposed actions to achieve these savings are identified in the council’s proposed budget circulated for public consultation and have the potential to impact on our teams and activities, including the delivery of our cultural festivals in the future,” Hill said in a statement.

“We do not know what the potential impacts are at this point. We are committed to delivering the projects and work that has been budgeted for this financial year, through to June 2023.

“Public consultation about Auckland Council’s proposed budget is available until 28 March, and we encourage Aucklanders to make a submission and have a say at AK Have Your Say,” Hill said.

In December, councillors agreed on the budget items for public consultation this month, with Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley the only member voting against the proposal.

She questioned why assets such as golf courses were not affected.

Bartley said arts and cultural events including the city’s diverse people set Auckland apart from anywhere else in the world – “that we have so many cultures living in this little place, we should always celebrate what makes us great”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the council’s proposed savings require some tough decisions.

Aucklanders will get their chance to have a say through the public consultation, Brown said.

“These proposed savings require some tough decisions, and we will listen to what Aucklanders say matter most to them through public consultation on the draft annual budget in March 2023.”

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said Pasifika Festival 2023 received $100,000 and the same amount was given for the 2022 event.

In a statement, Kylie Hawker-Green, manager major events at MBIE, said this year’s funding was focused on a business continuity plan and developing an international growth strategy.

She said last year’s funding was aimed at implementing the growth strategy on programme development and marketing.

“Funding is capped at up to three iterations of the event, for a maximum of $100k per iteration. Pasifika Festival could renew an investment agreement for one further iteration pending the event satisfies the investment outcomes of the current contract,” Hawker-Green said.

Polyfest director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu said they would put in a submission so “events like ours can continue.”

“Polyfest will be in its 49th year next year, and we're already planning ahead for our 50th celebrations. This event is one that's driven by our community, the needs of our young people to express and share their culture, so we owe it to them to do everything we can to see Polyfest continue for years to come.

“Right now, our focus is on completing our ASB Polyfest schedule for 2023, and that means putting all our energies into our Māori stage who are set to perform early next month.

“Following this, we'll have time to have those discussions with the board, Komiti Whakahaere and stakeholders who have supported Polyfest over the years,” Seiuli said.