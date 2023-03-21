Concerns that civic freedoms not respected in Pacific - report

A new report is raising concerns that civic freedoms like the right to protest could be under threat in the Pacific.

Restrictive laws, harassment and the stifling of protests are impeding on civic freedoms in the Pacific, a report says.

People Power Under Attack 2022 was released on Sunday by CIVICUS Monitor, a global research project that analyses rights in 197 countries and territories.

“There are concerns about anti-protests laws in Australia and criminal defamation laws in Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu that have been used to silence dissent and restrict protests,” spokesman Josef Benedict said.

"These laws also create a chilling effect and must be revised or repealed so that activists and critics can speak up and mobilise without the fear of being criminalised."

The report found that in Australia there were an increasing number of new anti-protest laws which put climate protesters at risk last year.

New South Wales passed a law to punish protesters who disrupt economic activity, and Victoria passed a law to crack down on protests at logging sites.

STUFF There were cries of “my body, my choice” as more than 500 protesters filled Civic Square, before marching to the US embassy in Thorndon. (First published July 1, 2022.)

The report also noted people were disrupted and in some cases harmed across the Pacific while trying to peacefully protest.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Jiwaka, Papua New Guinea, killing four and injuring 15 people around the general elections in July last year.

Australian police pre-emptively raided the Blockade Australia climate protesters in June and detained around 40 people.

Media were also harassed in the Solomon Islands and judges suspended in Kiribati.

Benedict said the right to protest is critical to highlight human rights issues and to demand justice and accountability.

"Protesters must be able to do this without fear of being arrested, prosecuted, attacked or even killed,” he said.

"States in the Pacific must ensure that security forces respect this right and bring those who violate them to account."