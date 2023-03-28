Iwi would love portrait of rangatira, but has more pressing priorities for its people

The portrait of Harawira Te Mahikai, chief of the Ngāti Kahungunu Tribe, is being auctioned on Wednesday. (File photo)

Ngāti Kahungunu would love nothing more than to secure a Lindauer portrait of one of their rangatira, but with the impacts of Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle there is no way it could justify spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a painting.

Harawira Te Mahikai, chief of the Ngāti Kahungunu Tribe, and a signatory of the Treaty of Waitangi, was the last tattooed rangatira (chief) of Waimārama, Hawke’s Bay.

In the years prior to his death in 1886 his portrait was painted by Gottfried Lindauer who, along with C F Goldie, excelled in painting important Māori subjects, as well as depictions of Māori life during this time period.

His 1883 portrait of Te Mahikai was gifted by Lindauer to his son Hector on his 21st birthday in 1908. It was owned by Lindauer descendants until 1988, when it was purchased by the current owner, an anonymous private collector in Auckland.

The current owner has put the piece up for auction through the International Art Centre. It goes under the hammer on Wednesday evening.

International Art Centre director and auctioneer Richard Thomson said the conservative estimate of its sale price is between $550,000 and $850,000, but it could reach $1 million.

John Cowpland/Stuff Chairman of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, is Te Mahikai’s great-great-great grandson. (File photo)

Chairman of the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, Bayden Barber, who is Te Mahikai’s great-great-great grandson, and chair of the Waimārama marae, said he only learned of the auction in recent weeks.

“Look, this painting is stunning. We would certainly love to have it. But we need to be realistic. We’re only just coming out of a pandemic, we’ve had economic hard times, and now we’ve got the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to deal with,” he said.

“It’s not the time to ask whānau, hapū, or iwi to dig in their pockets and donate in some sort of fundraising effort to buy the painting. There’s not a lot of spare cash at the moment. It’s unfortunate,” Barber said.

“Maybe there’s a space for the Government to come to the rescue and keep these pieces in the country at least. It [the painting] could end up overseas for the next 100 years,” he said.

“The provenance of this work is really valuable. The fact it was held by Lindauer himself for many years before giving it to his son on his 21st birthday and then in the Lindauer family for so long before being sold to the current owner. It hasn’t been in many hands,” Barber said.

He said the iwi had been able to secure a high quality replica of the painting in recent days and that would remain with the iwi forever.

Piers Fuller/Stuff.co.nz A Gottfried Lindauer portrait of Huru Te Hiaro was repaired and moved from Te Papa to Aratoi Museum in Masterton for a Lindauer exhibition (first published June 2017).

Echo Haronga, an Ōtaki-based lawyer who is a great-great-great granddaughter of Te Mahikai, said portraits of tūpuna such as this were taonga, “far more than pieces of art to us, and the country”.

“The best we could hope for is that the eventual purchaser is legitimately interested in preservation of taonga Māori, not merely in Lindauer or Harawira Te Mahikai as historical figures or this painting as an investment, that they would have an understanding of tikanga Māori and would want to have a mutually beneficial relationship with his descendants,” she said.

“Our greatest fear would be a purchaser who wanted to commodify the piece, which to us, of course, is taonga," she said.

“We’re not the only whānau affected by this industry. I think there are wider questions about whose duty it is to secure these taonga and to ensure no further commodification of our ancestors occurs,” Haronga said.