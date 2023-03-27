Q & A: Taranaki historian Danny Keenan on his new book and researching Māori history

The Fate of the Land by Danny Keenan, published by Massey University Press will be out on April 13.

Author Danny Keenan, Ngāti Te Whiti ki Te Ātiawa, has a PHD in history and used to lecture at Massey University. He now writes full time. Keenan has had eight books published with a ninth A History of the Māori Trust Boards due to be published later this year. The Fate of the Land, published by Massey University Press, will be out on April 13.

How did growing up in Taranaki influence what you write today?

I grew up and went to school in Pungarehu. In those days, my father was active at Parihaka and sat on the paepae there. Our tūpuna Meretatana Te Keha was amongst whānau removed after Te Whiti O Rongomai was arrested – she was about 8-years-old. We all grew up with our father’s stories, especially about the old people who lived around Ngāmotu. His generation believed that, though we had all suffered hurt, dispossession and loss, our mana had survived. It’s a liberating ethos I’ve carried over into all my writing, most of which has been focused on Taranaki.

From all your historical writing, is their one or more Taranaki rangatira who stands out for you?

Te Whiti O Rongomai and Tohu Kakahi were undoubtedly outstanding, along with so many other perhaps lesser-known rangatira of the day who were a part of this enduring Taranaki story. I was recently privileged to work with descendants Rangikotuku and Ngaraiti Rukuwai in sharing some of those stories. Wiremu Kingi Te Rangitake was another outstanding figure, remembered for his principled defence of customary Māori autonomy. His life’s story needs to be told, in all its complexity but, as I say, it’s for his families to tell that story.

Tell us about your new book The Fate of the Land Ko ngā Akinga a ngā Rangatira.

The book’s main focus is the intense political engagement of Māori, both inside and outside of Parliament, during the Liberal era 1891-1912 when the stakes were so high. The three overriding and intertwined issues were health and wellbeing of papa kāinga; Māori political independence and, not least, the fate of the land.

I background this struggle by describing the emergence of the Kīngitanga, the activities of the ruinous Native Land Court, and the land confiscations. I also examine the Māori electorates which expanded once Māori belatedly acquired the vote in 1867, alongside the efforts of rangatira to establish political autonomy through rūnanga like the Ōrākei Parliaments and Te Kotahitanga. However, we also observe other Māori who instead believed they should partner with the Crown, with its immense resources, to alleviate the egregious Māori situation. In the end, partnering with the Crown prevailed over an autonomous Māori polity, though its defenders would ultimately be disappointed.

SUPPLIED Historian Danny Keenan has just had his 8th book published.

What made you want to tell this particular story?

Some years ago, I taught a Massey University paper on Māori politics between 1860 and 1912. I always thought a book on this period would be useful, especially emphasising how rangatira from all walks of life engaged in such an unforgiving political struggle. While such rangatira are rightly revered by their people in local contexts, they were also active on a national stage. Writing this book gave me a chance to present some of their extraordinary stories, many of which are little known to a wider readership.

How would you summarise the book’s main message?

The book is about Māori seeking to protect their land and livelihoods. While the chances of doing this, especially through some form of state-sanctioned tribal governance, ultimately failed, nonetheless the book tries to show how multifaceted, multi-layered and determined the endeavours of rangatira really were.

What was the most challenging aspect of the research?

The complexity and length of the period covered was very daunting. So much happened, it was no small challenge to figure which bits belonged in my story.

I also wanted to include as many Māori as I could, telling their stories, however briefly. When I write, though, I am mindful of the marae conventions that constrain ‘Māori history’; for example, the general convention that you should only ‘write about your own’. This meant I was only able to say so much about some of the otherwise extraordinary rangatira to whom I am not related – it’s for their families to tell the whole story, as for example Joseph Pere did in his book on his tūpuna Wiremu Pere MP.

A revised version of your 2015 book Ahuwhenua Celebrating 90 Years of Māori Farming is soon to be published. What interested you about writing a book on Maori farming?

I was invited by the Ahuwhenua Committee in 2014 to write their amazing history. What they had in mind was an account of the Māori farming competition, which began in 1933, set against historical Māori attempts to protect and consolidate their land holdings in order to facilitate a measure of economic, social and cultural regeneration.

In 2021, Horticulture was introduced as a new competition category, alongside Dairy; and Sheep and Beef. The revised book therefore includes new chapters on the origins of Māori horticulture, the achievements of young Māori farmers, and we revisit the lives of the early Ahuwhenua men and women who went onto the most difficult land blocks imaginable in order to render them economically viable. Their stories of hard work and commitment are heart-breaking, but inspirational.