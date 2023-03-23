Te Atiawa reveal new name, facade for its New Plymouth business hub

The former Atkinson Building will now be known as Ngāmotu House, and this artistic rendering shows what the exterior of the building will look like when the building wrap comes off in June.

Accompanying a complete transformation, a notable iwi-owned building in New Plymouth has been given a new name.

The Atkinson Building, next to the clock tower on Devon St West, will now be known as Ngāmotu House.

The name recognised a hapū group who used to live in the area, and also offered a nod to the culturally significant islands offshore of New Plymouth.

Along with the new name, comes an impressive facade, which will be publicly revealed when the building wrap comes off in June.

The exterior represents a korowai wrapping around the building, with each pattern on the design integrated with stories which reflect the cultural narrative of Te Atiawa.

The six-storey building was purchased by the commercial arm of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa in April 2022, for $1.8 million.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff While under iwi-ownership, the Atkinson Building has been under wraps for nine months, as the gutting of the property and redevelopment takes place. (File photo)

Under its Treaty of Waitangi settlement, it exercised its first right of refusal option to snap the property up, and soon initiated the construction work which will totally transform the look of the building.

The building, which is close to full occupancy already, will house the offices of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, along with providing a hub for other Taranaki and Māori businesses.

On Tuesday morning, members of the iwi and representatives of Ngāti Te Whiti hapū held a ceremony outside the building to officially confirm the new name.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Devon St West site has been a hive of construction activity since Te Atiawa took over ownership last year. (File photo)

As part of the upgrade, the building has been brought up to 100% of the current building code requirements.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chair Liana Poutu said the development was another step towards its long-term strategy to meet its commercial, cultural, social and environmental aspirations.

It is expected Ngāmotu House will be completed by the end of this year.

The building was originally named after Sir Harry Albert Atkinson, a Taranaki farmer who went on to serve as New Zealand’s premier (prime minister) four times before his death in 1892.