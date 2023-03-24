New Zealand's ethnic health inequities ‘avoidable, unfair and unjust', academic says

University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Sir Collin Tukuitonga is hopeful new health reforms will help bridge health inequities he labels an international embarrassment.

Ethnic health inequities in Aotearoa are an international embarrassment, says University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Sir Collin Tukuitonga.

Tukuitonga made the comments in an editorial published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday.

“Aotearoa is a wealthy nation, but there is widening gap between population groups,” he said.

“Māori and Pacific people are among the most economically disadvantaged with some of the worst health outcomes in the country.”

Tukuitonga said ethnic inequities in health were avoidable, unfair and unjust.

“Socio-economic disadvantage is largely responsible for poor health outcomes among Māori and Pacific people,” he said.

"Cold, damp and overcrowded houses is a major factor, especially among Pacific families."

Tukuitonga said there had been little improvement in health inequities despite different policies seeking to reduce them.

“Māori and Pacific people continue to be the most adversely affected. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Research published in January this year showed health inequities for Māori children cost society more than $170, which meant that Māori families bear most of the cost while the Government actually saves money.

“This growing evidence base contradicts the misconception that eliminating health inequities is costly, but rather the cost of ‘doing nothing’ to address inequity is itself significant,” the research stated.

But Tukuitonga is hopeful about recent reforms which saw district health boards replaced with Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, and the establishment of Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority.

“The Pae Ora legislation has specified the need to act effectively to reduce ethnic inequities in health,” he said.

“The health reforms supported by the Pae Ora legislation are a golden opportunity to empower Māori and Pacific communities and support health care providers to act decisively to reduce ethnic inequities in health.”