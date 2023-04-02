A disabled man's wheelchair was stolen. Now he's not eligible for a replacement

Stephen Dean has cerebral palsy and has been denied a replacement wheelchair, even though he's relied on them for most of his life.

A disabled man whose wheelchair was stolen just before Christmas is being denied a replacement by health officials, even though he has relied on them for most of his life.

Mobility Solutions, the Government’s wheelchair assessment service, told Stephen Dean he was no longer eligible for a wheelchair, and congratulated him on being able to walk 100 metres without one.

This came as news to the 32-year-old Aucklander, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and said he could barely manage 70 metres with a walking frame and support person.

Dean has been provided government-funded wheelchairs since he was 4; they give him the ability to travel long distances without getting tired, and allow him more freedom and control over his movements.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stephen Dean lives with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

“It’s really frustrating not having a wheelchair,” he said, adding that he has already fallen and injured himself from trying to get around with just a walking frame.

Dean’s custom wheelchair was stolen from outside his home on December 23, 2022, and he was provided with a temporary wheelchair by Accessable​, the Government’s provider of mobility equipment and modifications, as a short-term solution.

However, it was a hospital-style wheelchair not designed to be self-propelled by the user, and therefore did not give him the same level of independence.

A month later, that temporary wheelchair was damaged in the Auckland floods, and Dean was forced to find alternative accommodation without a wheelchair.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stephen Dean says it’s frustrating not having a wheelchair that gives him independence.

Since then, he’s been assessed by Mobility Solutions to get a replacement wheelchair that meets his needs; as a result of that assessment he was told he was no longer eligible for a wheelchair and discharged from the organisation’s services.

In a letter to Dean, Mobility Solutions praised him for “actively engaging with a physiotherapist to improve your mobility”.

Dean is bemused about where that information came from – he doesn’t see a physiotherapist, although he does work out with a personal trainer at the gym two times a week.

The letter stated he was observed walking 100m with his walking frame at the assessment clinic, which Dean said never happened.

The letter continued: “This was fantastic to see and a testament to your hard work over the years. Due to the progress you have made, you are no longer eligible for level 2 wheeled mobility and postural management through Mobility Solutions.”

Dean was then discharged to the care of the Waitematā community health team. He said he was given no further explanation about why he didn’t meet the criteria.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stephen Dean gets tired after walking in his frame all day.

Mobility Solutions operates as a service provider under Te Whatu Ora Health NZ, which replaced district health boards in 2022.

Te Whatu Ora said it was not able to comment on individual clients, but did offer a general response from Samantha Titchener, the director of adult community and long-term conditions at Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai (formerly Auckland DHB).

Titchener said a range of criteria were considered when providing equipment to a client, and assessments were completed by multidisciplinary teams including wheelchair and seating therapists.

She said no individual criteria, such as the observation of walking during an assessment, would be the sole reason equipment was or wasn’t provided for a client.

“There is a rigorous credentialing process and peer review to ensure that the correct solution is provided to meet the client’s needs.”

Titchener said the criteria for assessment of clients needing specialist management of their posture or seating were set by Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People.

Those criteria were last updated in 2014, and state that mobility equipment will be provided to help mobility-impaired individuals “get around, remain or return to their home, study full-time or do vocational training, work in full time employment, work as a volunteer or be the main carer of a dependent person”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stephen Dean says he needs a wheelchair so he can travel long distances.

“Funding is not available for mobility equipment if the person has difficulty getting out and about in their community but can manage getting around in the home, including access to where a vehicle can reasonably be parked – unless they live alone as above and provision of a wheelchair or a wheelchair with higher specifications will reduce their need for ongoing support.”

Russ Cooke, Whaikaha’s deputy chief executive of performance and governance, said if a client disagreed with an assessment they should take it up with Te Whatu Ora.

“People can also request review through Whaikaha’s EMS [Equipment and Modification Services] Review panel or lay a complaint with Whaikaha,” Cooke said.

Dean has requested another assessment to determine whether he qualifies for a wheelchair.

In the meantime, he said, he was only able to be mobile with his walking frame, which was exhausting and limited his freedom of movement.

He’s no longer able to travel long distances or go to places like the shopping mall, and ends every day feeling “really tired”.

Dean said he remained perplexed as to why his life-long wheelchair support had been abruptly removed.

“I think it’s unfair, it’s like taking off my legs.”