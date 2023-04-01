How Asian New Zealanders farewell the dead in the face of cultural taboos

Death is regarded with a mixture of fear and disgust in some communities.

There are age-old taboos surrounding death in some traditional Asian communities, but perspectives are changing. WEI SHAO reports.

Nelson Ng got into the funeral industry “in a big shock”.

The veteran videographer was filming a wedding for a Kiwi couple when their grandparent passed away. The newlyweds approached Ng and asked him to film the funeral.

Coming from an Asian background, the answer felt like it should be a “hard no”.

But Ng, who moved from Singapore to New Zealand in 2004, said yes, for the chance to hear the story of the person’s life.

“To me, about 15 years ago, it was something very strange,” he said.

Fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, he has since attended more than 1000 funerals.

Traditional Chinese culture has regarded death with a mixture of fear and disgust, and people working in the death industry have been treated with particular distrust.

In Singapore, people also had “this kind of taboo”.

“If you go into the funeral industry, you might not be very welcomed in the community. People avoid hanging out with you or shaking your hands,” Ng said.

Compared to those in Asia, funerals in New Zealand were “very personalised” and “focusing on the person’s life”, thus giving Ng “great chance to listen to beautiful stories of migrants”.

In a traditional Chinese funeral, the grieving family may burn lots of incense and joss paper (also known as ghost money) to the deceased.

A mourning period lasts for a year, but modern Chinese families observe a period of 49 days.

During that period, bereaved families pray for their loved one every week, and might continue to wear grieving colours, usually black and white, to show their respect to the deceased.

In Asia, it was still very traditional, getting Buddhist monks and Taoist priests to organise the rituals, Ng said.

“I find it fulfilling to listen to people’s life stories, like how they migrated from China or other parts of the world to New Zealand, listen to their hardship, suffering and happiness along the time.”

Similar to Ng, it took Christchurch-based line dance teacher Vicky Hamilton two years to decide to enter the industry.

“I have a friend working as a funeral director. He asked me whether I wanted to become a Mandarin-speaking funeral celebrant. I refused him straight away,” said Hamilton, who migrated to New Zealand from Guiling, China in 1996.

“It’s not an option for most Chinese jobseekers.”

She asked around her Mandarin-speaking friends in Christchurch, but no-one took the job. Two years later, she decided to “give it a go” to help her friend out.

“I’ve worked with Bell, Lamb and Trotter funeral home for over four years. As far as I know, I am the only one who conducts Mandarin funeral services in Christchurch.”

Carina Zhong, co-owner of a Chinese funeral service in Auckland, came to New Zealand in 2000 from Shenzhen in Southern China. She “didn’t think too much” about working in the industry, as her family had been in the gravestone business a long time.

Zhong said there was “an absolute need” from Asian communities, but the market in Auckland was “already saturated and not making windfall profits” like in China.

Andrew Bell, managing director at Bell, Lamb and Trotter in Christchurch, said the demand from Asian communities was “obviously increasing” in the South Island, but believed it was “not at the level yet” to run a funeral home specifically for Asians.

To cater to various Asian communities, he encouraged his funeral directors to learn about a wide range of funeral practices from different cultures.

The funeral industry is evolving

Despite the stigma associated with the job, Ng said working in the death care industry, especially for Asian communities, needed to be “culturally sensitive”.

The Covid pandemic had changed the business, with churches and chapels adapting and reaching new people through digital streaming. He has yet to get a job filming a funeral this year.

“You can have for two or three weeks no job and, suddenly for one week, you can have four or five jobs. So if you plan to work full time as a funeral celebrant, you would be disappointed.”

Dr Susan Wardell​, who teaches cross-cultural studies of grief, mourning and funeral practice at Otago University, said as New Zealand's population became more ethnically diverse, funerals tended to be multicultural or at least bicultural, but “not reaching into Asian funeral cultures”.

The Asian population is growing rapidly in New Zealand. By 2043, it’s projected that one in four people in New Zealand (26%) will be Asian, compared to 16% in 2018. In Auckland that figure is expected to be 44%.

“There is a blending of different cultural elements in death rites here. Many people, including Pākehā, are drawing on elements of Māori to bring into their funerals,” Wardell said.

Since death and loss cut to the core of human experience, it was the time to “be more inclusive”, and consider how to speak to people’s needs and care for people from different cultural backgrounds.

Gillian Boyes, chief executive of the Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand, said Kiwis increasingly requested direct cremation, but that was not the case in the Chinese community.

“It would be a shame for the family if not providing a good funeral. They would usually choose the very best casket to send the deceased away,” Boyes said.

Being able to mourn a loss was significant to an individual’s and community’s wellbeing.

“If you don’t go through the rituals for grieving, that can cause a lot of heartache later on,” Boyes said.