What happens to my disabled child when I die?

Asoka Gamage-Mendis and her sons, Sasanka and Indika, enjoy their life but need to start succession planning.

“We are all going to die, right?” Asoka Gamage-Mendis says.

But wondering what life will look like for her two disabled sons when she’s no longer around is “a very difficult question to ask”.

“It’s a worry for every parent of a child with a disability,” she says.

Asoka’s sons, Sasanka and Indika, are both on the autism spectrum, and together they make a tight-knit family of three.

Sasanka, 30, said his disability means it takes him longer to learn things – it took him 12 years to get his restricted licence, but he got there in the end.

He works part-time as an assistant librarian and also helps his brother with his activities.

Indika, 29, is expressive and communicates in his own way. He loves narrating stories and has his own YouTube channel.

“I like to read about the Māui dolphin and I like to read the Thunderbirds Are Go Official Guide,” he said.

As a family, the trio enjoy holidays together – their most recent trip was to Whangārei where they checked out the new Hundertwasser Art Centre.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sasanka, mum Asoka and Indika Gamage-Mendis make a tight-knit family of three.

Together the family have established a full life of meaningful activities and care for each other. But, as with most families, it won’t be like that forever and for families with disabled children, there are additional factors to plan for.

Although Asoka has welfare guardianship of Indika, that’s all the planning she has done.

A welfare guardian, appointed by the Family Court, is someone who can support another person to make decisions about their own personal care and welfare.

She said there was no formal information or process for families as they plan ahead for the care of their disabled child once their parents or caregivers are no longer able to.

“I think why it’s not happening is that every family’s needs are different. It’s extremely hard… it’s not a one-size-fits-all,” Asoka said.

Frian Wadia is clear about one thing when it comes to her disabled children’s future: “We don't want our children in a residential home.”

Wadia is an early intervention specialist and has three teenagers with learning disabilities.

Her whānau’s plan included setting up a family trust, ensuring they have their own space, appropriate supports have been established and they’ve created a support network to implement that plan.

Planning doesn’t just mean who is going to look after them day to day or manage the finances, she said, but also ensuring they are living a good quality of life.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Frian Wadia is an early intervention specialist and mother of three teenagers with learning disabilities.

She said the plan was a “vision” of what her children’s life would look like without her, and it was done together with them.

“We've based the planning on their interests, their preferences, what they like,” she said.

“Even though they don’t speak, and although they don't necessarily say things, even if we're suggesting ideas of – would you like to do this? Would you like to do that? We've got a plan for them.”

Prior to making the plan, the thought of creating it was “paralysing”, but actually putting the plan in place let them focus on enjoying life.

“That mindset shift is what's allowed us to get on with life and really stop worrying all the time about it,” she said.

“Every now and then it'll still rear its head up and we'll be a bit more concerned about it. But other than that, we know we've done our bit, we've done our best ... At some point, it's that acceptance, knowing that nobody is going to do the job that you did. So don't expect that.”

Karen Miles, chief executive of Parent2Parent, said there’s a huge need for more information on planning for a disabled person’s future when parents or caregivers are no longer around.

Parent2Parent’s national services manager and head of research Emily Acraman said there are no formal services or policies to support succession planning.

“It's really up to the families themselves as to how they go about doing this,” Acraman said.

And without having a good plan in place, it's often up to residential service providers to take over the caregiving and legal side of things, as well, which can be “problematic”, she said.

She said without parents or caregivers around, it was difficult to ensure a disabled person’s rights were upheld.

As well as a lack of information, Miles said families weren’t getting around to succession planning not because of a lack of intention but because they already have a lot on their plate.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Indika, Asoka and Sasanka Gamage-Mendis have a full life of meaningful activities and care for each other.

“[Families are] just so tired often when we're dealing with complex needs in terms of individuals that have required a great deal of support… they're just depleted, exhausted. And it's just one more very large thing to deal with.”

Wadia said another barrier to making a plan was the financial cost involved.

“We're really lucky that we can afford it. We can afford to set up a trust. We can afford to because you also have to make sure it's current.”

She would like to see more organised support for families creating a plan because at the moment they are left to their own devices.

“I think having a service that guides you through it and that supports you. So not just information, but actually doing it,” she said.

“You don't want a stranger who has nothing to do with your child and doesn't know anything about your child making decisions about them,” Wadia said.

When families approach Parent2Parent asking where to start when planning for their loved one’s future, Acraman said it was important to put formal support in place - such as funding and legal considerations - as well as natural support like relatives or friends.

Acraman also said families should start planning early, before a crisis.

“As early as you can, start thinking about what a good life looks like and how do we get there and just keep coming back to that vision,” Acraman said.

Miles said there also needed to be a specific succession planning process that was easily accessible for people with learning disabilities and their whānau.

“I think at the bare minimum, there needs to be some responsibility in terms of policy that kicks in when there isn't a plan in place,” she said. “I think leaving it to the responsibility of families is tricky because if they don't know what to do, there's no process to follow.”

Brian Coffey of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People was aware of the concerns whānau have to ensure the long-term care and support of disabled adult children.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Brian Coffey is acting deputy chief executive policy strategy and partnership at Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People. (File photo)

However, because Whaikaha was only established recently, a succession planning policy was not a priority at the moment.

“Whaikaha is still a relatively new ministry and our initial focus has been on the transfer of disability support services from the Ministry of Health,” Coffey said.

He said, however, that the Enabling Good Lives principles to disability support would “help address some of these concerns”.

While the Gamage-Mendis whānau have figured out a good life for their current circumstances and to share the care for Indika, Sasanka said “sometimes it’s definitely challenging”.

“I think more of the burden falls on my mum than me, unfortunately,” he said.

And while Asoka loves looking after her family, she admitted it can be hard.

“There are good bits, really good bits, it is a struggle because [Indika] can’t be left alone for a moment … he needs constant care 24/7,” she said before Indika piped up: “I’ve got plenty of good bits, haven’t I?”

When asked about what their lives will look like in the next 20 or 30 years, Asoka said they liked to “live moment by moment”.

Sasanka said the future was “tough” for him to imagine.

“But I’d like to be a bit more freer with time and probably a bit more independent,” he said.

Asoka just hopes people will treat her sons with respect and ensure they are understood when she is no longer around.

“I’d like to maintain what we are doing, because [they’ve] got to have a full life,” she said. “They are such valuable members of our little family of three.”