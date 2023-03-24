Christchurch's Eid celebrations set to be biggest ever, with 10,000 people gathering at Hagley Park

Nasrat Hamid, left, Nuha Iskandar Zulkarnain, Amir Rojali, Zakwan Effendi, Raha Mahdavi, and Ahmed Shams will be taking part in the Eid al-Fitr celebration held at Hagley Park on April 23.

The South Island’s largest ever public event to mark the end of Ramadan will be staged next month.

As many as 10,000 people are expected to celebrate Eid (or Eid al-Fitr) in Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Sunday, April 23.

The free festival is open to all and will include live bands, food stalls and children’s entertainment as members of the Muslim community come together to observe the end of the Islamic holy month, which in New Zealand began on Friday.

It follows the success of Christchurch’s first ever open-air Eid festival last May, which saw The Commons – the public space adjacent to the Town Hall and Avon River on Kilmore St – transformed with music, dancing and people in traditional dress.

It was organised by members of the Asturlab Cultural Centre, a charitable trust established in Christchurch in July 2021 who have been working for six months to relocate the celebrations to Hagley Park.

Dr Mohammad Abu Dalu, the founder of the Asturlab Cultural Centre, said the aim was to organise something “much grander”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Eid al-Fitr organiser Amir Rojali says “we want to show non-Muslims in Canterbury who we are”.

“Like last year, this is a free, family friendly event open to the public,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come and experience the sights, sounds and delicious foods available during a traditional Eid al-Fitr festival.

People of all backgrounds are invited to attend, he said, while Muslims would be able to “openly celebrate cherished, cultural traditions”.

“This year we have placed more importance on observing ethnic Muslim cultural sensitivities, so we are including a large tent for women and children only, and improving areas set aside for prayer times.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff A large crowd gathered at Christchurch’s first ever open-air Eid festival in May 2022.

Eid al-Fitr – which means the Festival of Breaking Fast in Arabic – is one of the most important dates for Muslims and signals the end of Ramadan, when no food or drink can be consumed between sunrise and sunset.

In Auckland, thousands of Muslims gather each year at Eden Park but celebrations have traditionally been smaller in Christchurch.

Event manager Amir Rojali said the move to Hagley Park was so they could “cater for more people”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Food stalls offer visitors a range of treats from around the world.

Christchurch's Muslim community has links to nationalities around the world, he said.

“There are Arabs, North African, Malaysians, Bangladeshis, Pakistani, Indians and more, there's a lot,” he said.

“We want to show non-Muslims in Canterbury who we are.”

The event, which begins at 4pm – and will be held the following Saturday if postponed due to rain – is backed by Christchurch City Council, which is helping with planning and event management.

David White stuff.co.nz Thousands of Kiwi Muslims gather at Auckland's Eden Park to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

“This has involved providing a bespoke Kia Rite Hoea workshop and supporting the event leadership and planning committee in its event planning,” said John Filsell, the council’s head of community support and partnerships.

“Asturlab received $5000 from the 2022/23 metropolitan discretionary response fund for the event which is open for anyone from the community to attend.”