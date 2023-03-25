Accusations of 'autocratic' leadership and creating dissent - how karakia divided a council

Cr Kevin Malcolm looks on as Sina Brown-Davis holds a protest sign at an Otago Regional Council meeting after he walked out of a previous meeting during a karakia.

A series of emails reveal a heated debate between councillors in Otago over karakia weeks before one decided to stage a walk-out, with one accusing the chairperson of “autocratic” leadership.

Cr Kevin Malcolm drove 90 minutes to attend a meeting of the Otago Regional Council in Dunedin on March 8, before walking out during a karakia and returning to Oamaru.

He later told Stuff: “It was just a tick-box exercise to try and get favour, it was just so wrong.

“So that is why I did why I did ... no-one was listening anyway.”

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff A meeting of the Otago Regional Council led to a protest after a councillor walked out of a previous meeting over a karakia.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, which attracted protests and a speech on the issue in the public forum, an emotional Malcolm said: “At no stage did I disrespect the karakia,” citing the minutes of that meeting, which later went into a part which excluded the public.

But his position over the use of karakia is evident in emails released by the regional council under official information legislation.

An email sent by the regional council’s chairperson, Gretchen Robertson, to fellow councillors on February 15 said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to an improved mana whenua partnership and the use of appropriate tikanga at council meetings and events, I have discussed with staff a small change to future council agendas to ensure we include karakia at the beginning and end of the meeting.”

This led to a flurry of emails, including the following from Cr Gary Kelliher: “I do not speak te reo and will not be comfortable to lead a statement in a language I have no understanding of what is being said, or fluency to correctly pronounce.”

Cr Michael Laws replied: “I do not agree with this decision and believe it should be discussed around the council table as it clearly requires a change to the standing orders of council.”

Stuff A series of emails revealed a flurry of debate between councillors about the use of karakia during meetings. Members of the public also emailed their support of Kevin Malcolm.

Robertson replied: “Ultimately, how a meeting is started is the responsibility of the meeting chair,” and included a suggested opening and closing karakia by Edward Ellison, upoko for Ōtākou Rūnaka.

Even if the karakia was on the agenda, its use would still be voluntary, but would help with inclusivity, Robertson said.

“I believe this is a useful step for ORC (Otago Regional Council) to take.”

Cr Laws replied: “You have that wrong, Gretchen. That’s autocratic bollocks.

“How we run our meetings is our collective responsibility. You’re not a mayor. You’re an equal among equals chairing by our consent. Play this unilateral game and you will deliberately create dissension.

“Our meetings are our meetings, not yours.”

Later that night Cr Alexa Forbes wrote: “I’ll be delighted to open and close any meeting I chair with a karakia but will always respect those who choose otherwise.”

At 11.08pm, Cr Malcolm replied: “I am here to represent all the people of Otago and I will do my best to understand all our differences, but I do not believe there is any law or treaty that demands us to hold anyone any higher than anyone else.”

Cr Robertson responded the next morning, saying that the matter would be better discussed in-person.

Following Malcolm’s walkout, members of the public also sent emails, which were largely supportive of him.

One said the use of karakia was “just doffing the cap to wokeism”.

“Thanks for your support,” Cr Malcolm replied.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Protesters holding a banner outside an Otago Regional Council meeting.

Another heavily redacted email, which also had the person’s name withheld, said: “I detested the kapa haka that schools are pushing.

“I don’t believe that children should be taught to poke out tongues and make angry faces and become aggressive. Nothing wrong with poi dancing etc as some of that is lovely.”

“Thanks for your support,” Cr Malcolm replied.

Another email said: “You are so right about breaking a partnership if one has greater benefits.

“I also love your saying that let’s look forward not backward 150 years. Surely we have moved on from that.”

“Really appreciate your words and support,” Cr Malcolm wrote.

A further email said: “I have no objection to anyone performing a karakia at home or on a marae, saying prayers at home, in a church or in their head, but when ratepayers are paying for a job to be done, all the mumbo jumbo needs to stop at the front door.”

Again, Cr Malcolm thanked them for their support.