The big issues facing te ao Māori ahead of Election 2023

The poll reveals how many people say they have a good understanding of co-governance in the context of Three Waters.

ANALYSIS: With just over six months to the election, issues of co-governance have dominated discussion about Māori politics – but there are other kaupapa by which Labour will be judged if it hopes to retain control over most of the Māori electorates.

The Government has faced criticism from those on the political Right, over reforms to water and environmental management, as well the creation of the Māori Health Authority. But on the other side, in various hui between Māori organisations and the Government, ministers are also facing increasing pressure not to back down on kaupapa relating to social cohesion and co-governance.

Politically, this puts Labour’s Māori MPs and campaign team between a rock and a hard place.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has shelved reforms to hate speech legislation and taken highly-respected Hauraki-Waikato MP Nanaia Mahuta off the Three Waters reform.

Going into election season, Te Pāti Māori is gearing up to argue that Labour has been too eager to back down from policy which many Māori voters do support.

According to key players in te ao Māori and politics, these are the major kaupapa going into election 2023.

Supplied Sandy Morrison, of Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rārua ki te Tau Ihu, and Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu, is the dean of the Faculty of Māori Studies at Waikato University.

Te Taiao | The Environment

Environmental concerns start on Three Waters.

Those involved in the Waikato River Authority, a co-governance group comprising Waikato council and iwi, say the set-up has worked well for the past 13 years, and other iwi and policymakers have paid attention to whether co-governance systems could work elsewhere.

The Three Waters proposal would take the Waikato River Authority model, with boards made of council and iwi representatives, and apply it to water services nationally.

Professor Sandy Morrison, a scientist and the dean of Waikato University's Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies, says the co-governance model has been “transformational” for thinking inter-generationally about the environment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tamariki lend a hand to clean up Takitimu Marae in Wairoa.

In the broader environment space, Morrison said there was increased concern about the current and future impacts of climate change. In Tairāwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau many Māori families and businesses were hit by the summer cyclone and rainstorm.

She said the Government needed to step in to help with climate change adaption and also to work at greater pace to mitigate the severity of climate change-related severe weather events.

“It’s the vulnerable who do not have the resources to be able to pick themselves up again after these events,” she said.

“Yet, we see our communities open their wharenui to ensure they can find food and water to feed the multitudes in times of emergency.”

Hauora | Health

Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, was set up in late 2021, with the goal of reducing racial inequity seen in the health system. Today’s tamariki Māori are expected to die 7.5 years earlier than non-Māori, because of the disparities in healthcare they receive.

We’ve not yet seen how much Te Aka Whai Ora can achieve to improve these outcomes, but academics are hopeful.

University of Auckland associate dean for Pacific health, Sir Collin Tukuitonga said it was a “golden opportunity” to finally have agencies dedicated to reducing health inequity.

​”There has been little improvement in health inequities in Aotearoa New Zealand despite several policy statements seeking a reduction in health inequities,” he said, in the New Zealand Medical Journal editorial published this week.

Dr Rawiri Taonui, a researcher who advised on Covid-19 policies for Māori, said initial delays in getting vaccinations to Māori had been due to central government wanting to control the process – without the resourcing or connections to reach everyone.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Data researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui tracked vaccination and the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic response.

“By the end of it, they finally understood the best way to get it done was to let Māori get on with it,” he said.

“The consultation became more authentically co-designed.”

He said the Government’s decision to fund Māori communities to deliver vaccines and testing services had been “the most important decision”, just before Omicron arrived and lockdowns and gathering limits became ineffective.

“If those resources hadn't been provided, Omicron would have just wrecked its way through our communities,” he said.

His hope was that officials and decision makers would continue that co-design approach in other areas.

Hononga Mātāwaka​ | Race Relations

As well as hate speech reform being shelved, there’s concern about the progress of anti-racism and social cohesion projects at other government agencies.

Professor Margaret Mutu, an Iwi Chairs Forum leader from Ngāti Kahu, said Māori were facing increased hostility from certain vocal protest groups.

This week, an anti co-governance tour kicked off a series of public meetings. Protests met some of the rallies, after video emerged which showed the public discussion moving away from policy and criticising general aspects of Māori culture.

Mutu said various government departments had started work, after the March 15 attack, to improve New Zealand’s social cohesion. However, some of that work had stopped or slowed.

“It’s crawling along, at such a slow pace,” she said.

“There’s a lot of unnecessary fear from some when it comes to Māori, a fear of the unknown. They think, somehow, Māori are getting something more. Well, I ask them to look at the statistics. How is it that Māori health and socioeconomic statistics are so bad? That all derives from racism.”