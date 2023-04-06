Fiji police question former attorney-general and elections commissioner

Under police investigation: Sacked Fijian electoral commissioner Mohammed Saneem and former attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji police have launched separate investigations into two former senior government officials.

Fiji’s former attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and electoral commissioner Mohammed Saneem, were both questioned and released by police in Suva last week.

But Fiji police said both men, who worked in former prime minister Frank Bainimarama’s administration, could be detained again.

Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem are being investigated based on a report, lodged by acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa last month, which alleged abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

Saneem was suspended on January 19 after a “complaint of misbehaviour” was received by the country’s Constitutional Offices Commission (COC).

Saneem, who was criticised over his handling of the general election on December 14, 2022, resigned on February 2.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni standup after bilateral talks with Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka.

Twenty-four hours later, Saneem was stopped by border officials at Nadi Airport while trying to board a flight to Australia.

Fiji Police chief of Intelligence and Investigations Surend Sami said a complaint was also filed against Sayed-Khaiyum on December 22, for allegedly inciting racial hatred and violence at a media conference in Suva.

Sayed-Khaiyum had claimed stoning incidents highlighted by Fiji Police demonstrated the divisive character of the People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka, who is now the prime minister.

Rabuka's coalition government ousted Bainimarama’s FijiFirst government after 16 years in power.

The former prime minister and suspended police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho appeared for a special hearing in a Suva court on March 10 after spending the night in a police cell.

Bainimarama and Qiliho were both charged with one count each of abuse of office following the sanctioning of charges by the Public Prosecutions director (DPP) Christopher Pryde.

They are alleged to have interfered in an active investigation into a financial mismanagement case involving former staff of the University of the South Pacific almost four years ago.

Fiji's acting Police Commissione Sakeo Raikaci said the special task force, headed by the director of criminal investigations, would “undertake further investigations into other matters arising from this case”.

Stuff Charged: Former Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama and suspended police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Both Bainimarama and Qiliho pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. They have also been ordered not to leave the country and not to interfere with witnesses.

Both men are next expected in court on May 11.

Fijian human rights activist Shamima Ali has also filed a complaint against Bainimarama.

Police said the complaint was in relation to statements made on live videos on the FijiFirst Facebook page on January 1 and 4 this year.

Ali alleged that Bainimarama's statements were intended to cause public alarm, anxiety, disaffection, discontent and were made with malicious intent.

Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has been advised not to take legal advice from Sayed-Khaiyum, Bainimarama or the opposition FijiFirst Party.

Fiji's attorney-general, Siromi Turaga, said the president should only accept legal opinions from the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Turaga said no other law firm should be advising on any other matters, and if Ratu Wiliame is in doubt, the attorney-general will assist the president.

“According to Fiji’s Constitution and law, any issues dealing with government affairs are to be dealt with by the coalition government and the prime minister,” he said.