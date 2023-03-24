Homelessness, housing insecurity remain significant for Māori - study

Māoritanga (culture) and affordability are the perfect combination for new tenants in papakāinga (housing) development in Christchurch. (First published May 12, 2021.)

Māori homelessness is firmly anchored in colonisation and the rapid alienation of Māori land, destruction of their economic base, among other things, a study has shown.

The kaupapa Māori research by academic Dr Keri Rose Lawson-Te Aho found that homelessness and access to healthy, secure and affordable housing were systemic challenges faced by whānau across Aotearoa.

The study also revealed that the demise of Māori worldviews and oppression of Māori during the colonial period of New Zealand’s history and beyond had also contributed to the crisis.

Housing policies over decades have not met the needs of Māori, it said.

Lawson-Te Aho's research is part of the Government’s report, ‘An evaluation of whānau experiences of living in contracted emergency housing,’ that was released this week.

According to Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, 101,123 people were identified as severely housing-deprived – close to 2% of the total population - and Māori were disproportionately represented.

“Māori have disproportionately low home-ownership rates (28% compared to 57% for the general population), high rates of public housing tenancies (36% of public housing tenants were Māori, despite Māori comprising just under 15% of the general population), and five times more likely than Pākehā to be homeless,” the report revealed.

“In addition, housing and economic policies have contributed to Māori displacement and alienation from their turangawaewae, which in turn has disrupted whānau connectedness and the continuation of cultural norms (Durie, 2019).

“Despite a range of government initiatives to address homelessness and housing, the challenges were exacerbated through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The study found that house prices and rents continued to rise nationally, and new builds were delayed due to limited labour and building supplies.

As a result, the pathway from emergency and transitional housing to more sustainable housing options for whānau became congested and supply struggled to keep up with demand, it said.

“For Māori, homelessness and housing insecurity is anchored in the enduring effects of colonisation and historical trauma – that Māori homelessness is firmly anchored in colonisation and the rapid alienation of Māori land, destruction of a Māori economic base, demise of Māori worldviews and oppression of Māori during the colonial period of New Zealand history and beyond.

Michelle Kidd A make-do homeless shelter on Auckland's Mayoral Drive was erected shortly after council contractors removed dis-used bus shelters in 2017.

“The ongoing effects of colonisation have contributed to the poor health, educational and economic outcomes often experienced through generations.

“Transformative solutions for homelessness for Māori therefore need to sit within a paradigm that is Māori/iwi-led, whānau-centred, holistic and integrated, and founded on te ao Māori values.”

The Government said a number of strategic frameworks had provided strategic guidance on how to understand and address housing insecurity and homelessness from a kaupapa Māori perspective.

In 2019, Lawson-Te Aho developed Whare Ōranga – an indigenous housing interventions principles framework, a unique kaupapa Māori framework developed to end Māori homelessness.

The framework drew on the principles of Housing First, Whānau Ora and tino rangatiratanga.”

In 2021, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga released MAIHI Ka Ora, the National Māori Housing Strategy 2021-2051.

The strategy provided a systems approach underpinned by partnerships with Māori, kaupapa Māori approaches and kaupapa Māori principles.