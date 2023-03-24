National’s education policy puts neurodiverse at risk - Dyslexia Foundation

The National Paty’s new education policy puts neurodiverse students at risk for failure in the classroom, an advocacy group says.

The policy was unveiled on Thursday and will require year zero to eight students to get an hour a day each of reading, writing and maths, if the party wins the October election.

But Dyslexia Foundation of New Zealand spokesman Guy Pope-Mayell said the requirements disadvantage neurodiverse students.

“Taking an old school standardised approach to change will only perpetuate discrimination for the neurodiverse,” he said.

“One hour each of reading and writing, and one hour of maths is a lofty goal but without appropriate support for neurodiverse students it’s tantamount to torture, particularly for those with dyslexia or dyscalculia."

Pope-Mayell said neurodiverse children need to be supported with appropriate interventions and accommodations.

"Teachers currently receive little to no training on neurodiversity and neurodiverse tendencies such as being uncomfortable with eye contact, hypersensitive in stressful situations and difficulties processing information can often be misunderstood as behaving badly,” he said.

"Failure to recognise and properly support neurodiverse students with interventions from structured literacy programmes through to adjustments in teaching style and classroom layout can lead to disengagement and exclusion, or self-exclusion in the form of truancy."

Education spokeswoman Erica Stanford said National’s plan will ensure all students, including neurodiverse children, get the foundation they need to set them up for success.

“One hour each for reading, writing and maths every day will mean every child gets an opportunity to master these core skills,” she said.

"Teachers will continue to adapt lessons and find creative, innovative ways to engage children while they learn the basics.”

Stanford said a detailed and structured curriculum is shown to benefit children with learning difficulties such as dyslexia.

“By regularly measuring progress we can identify students who might need additional support earlier,” she said.

“Currently our loose curriculum and lack of progress monitoring means too many kids are falling behind without anyone noticing or intervening – that is unacceptable."

Pope-Mayell said inequities in accessing education amount to discrimination, which can lead to alienation, mental health issues, truancy and crime.

“There are really deep systemic issues at play here. National says it will have more to say on education in the lead up to the election, and we’d be looking to see them address these issues of accessibility and equity for the neurodiverse."

