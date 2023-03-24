Older inventors, entrepreneurs supported by new Government initiative

Chris Roberts re-entry to the job market in his late fifties included an introduction to the reality of age bias.

A new programme will support older inventors and entrepreneurs to take their business ideas to the next level.

The Senior Enterprise Pilot Programme was launched by the Government on Thursday.

“Seniors have some great entrepreneurial ideas, and this programme will give them the support to take that next step,” Minister for Seniors Ginny Andersen said.

“The programme will provide practical assistance to participants through a variety of supports to help establish and develop their ideas and potentially get them to market."

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Nelson businesses hurting after 18 months of Covid

* Close to Home: Tech firm might be forced to relocate if housing gets more expensive

* Hub aims to reduce barriersfor Nelson Tasman exporters



Anderson said the programme will be offered for free to Kiwis aged over 50 by five different providers.

“Not only can that provide value in communities, but it would be an extremely fulfilling process,” she said.

Supplied Age Concern chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen says a new initiative to support older entrepreneurs shows that they are being valued for their innovation.

“Who knows, it could lead to a product or process that we all come to rely on. It could make someone a household name. I can’t wait to see the outcomes for the people who take part."

Creative HQ in Wellington and Univentures Ltd in Christchurch will offer online learning programmes, and Nelson Tasman Regional Chamber of Commerce will provide business mentors.

Ngā Toi in Hawkes Bay and Trust MYRIVR in Pukekohe will focus on older Māori entrepreneurs, with the latter also having a programme targeting Pasifika elders.

Age Concern New Zealand chief executive Karen Billings-Jensen calls the initiative fantastic.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Seniors Ginny Anderson unveiled the Senior Enterprise Pilot Programme on Thursday.

“We really, really like to see that older people are being valued for their innovation, their wisdom, and their ability to still create and contribute hugely to society,” she said.

“The focus on older Māori and Pacific people, the individual support, the business mentoring, I think that we will see accross our communities that there will be people who leap at this.”