Iwi delivering homes for Cyclone Gabrielle impacted whānau in Wairoa

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson speaks to media in Hawke's Bay about the latest developments in the cyclone recovery plan.

Iwi is providing temporary housing for whānau in Wairoa who have been displaced in the destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

12 homes have been offered on loan to the local iwi Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa by building company Toitu Tairawhiti Builtsmart.

Kaumātua and whānau who own or rent yellow-stickered homes will be prioritised while their flood-damaged homes are cleaned, dried out and repaired.

The solar-powered, pod-style homes are being loaned rent-free until the end of August when damaged properties are expected to be ready to reoccupy.

The first home was delivered on Monday to a kaumātua on Crarer Street.

“Toitu Tairawhiti Builtsmart is an example of an iwi-led prototype that has been successful in building homes and Maori trade training,” Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes said.

David White/Stuff A third of homes in Wairoa were damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle and iwi is helping to house those forced to move.

"It shows what iwi can do when we are able to get on with it."

Symes said Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is seeking government support to push ahead with its own build project.

“Iwi have demonstrated the ability to respond quickly to the needs of our whole community in Wairoa and we have projects ready to go to deliver the housing that is urgently needed,” he said.

"We have well-advanced co-ordinated plans and we need central and regional support.”

The severe-tropical storm Cyclone Gabrielle swept through Aotearoa in February claiming 11 lives and displacing at least 10,000 people.

In Wairoa, a third of homes were damaged and around 150 households have been displaced.

More than 70% of homes that were damaged by flooding were occupied by Māori, and more than 60% of those were rentals.