Warairapa-Tararua iwi finally get apology from the Crown

Minister for Treaty Negotiations Andrew Little with members of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua and local dignitaries at the Crown apology ceremony in Masterton on Saturday.

The Crown has apologised to the people of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua as one of the iwi’s final steps in its long journey to settle Treaty of Waitangi injustices.

Hundreds of people came together at Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park on Saturday to hear the apology by the Minister for Treaty Negotiations Andrew Little for historical grievances.

Settlement Trust chairperson Haami Te Whaiti said it was an “auspicious moment in history” for the iwi.

“This apology is for us all, especially our whānau who started working towards our settlement and this moment all those decades ago.”

“It has been a real privilege to carry on their work, and to hear this moment in our lifetime. This apology is part of our Treaty settlement package, and we are grateful to have received this in our rohe after so long.”

The iwi’s rohe covered the southeast corner of the North Island including Wairarapa and Tararua.

A pōwhiri welcomed Crown officials in the morning before speeches and the apology were delivered to the iwi’s representatives.

The apology was for repeated breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi including forced cession of tens of thousands of acres of land in 1845, failure of the Government to protect the iwi from becoming virtually landless, not upholding the spirit of the iwi’s tuku rangatira (chiefly gifting) of Wairarapa Moana in 1896, and failure to actively protect te reo Māori.

Little said the Crown recognised the long-standing association of Ngāti Kahungunu with the whenua and taonga within their rohe.

“This is a momentous day for Ngāti Kahungunu and their settlement journey which has not been without its challenges, but today marks the first step of many more in a renewed partnership between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Crown,” Little said.

“It is my sincere hope that this settlement brings a vibrant future for Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua.”

Taonga was also presented by the minister – a framed copy of the apology and a copy of the deed which gifted Wairarapa Moana to the Crown.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust chairperson Haami Te Whaiti has noted that the most important component of the settlement was the cultural redress.

Haami Te Whaiti said the apology represented ”a new beginning, but the past will never be forgotten”.

“The mamae [pain] of the past will never be fully healed, but we are looking forward to embarking on a new chapter in our relationship with the Crown.”

The Treaty settlement package included financial redress of around $115 million, the Crown apology and historical account, as well as cultural redress.