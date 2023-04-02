Disabled man stuck in hospital for 3 months with nowhere to go

Ethan Hallett has been stranded in hospital for more than three months, and health officials are struggling to find somewhere for him to live.

A young man with complex disabilities has been stranded in hospital for more than three months, with health officials saying they’re unable to find him a new home.

Ethan Hallett (Ngāti Maniapoto) was admitted to Waitakere Hospital in December 2022 after experiencing worsening irregular and jerky body movements over several months.

The 25-year-old West Aucklander has autism and global developmental delay, and is non-verbal. After multiple tests in hospital, Hallett was subsequently also diagnosed with a rare condition called Opsoclonus-myoclonus-ataxia syndrome (OMAS), which is an autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.

It’s affected his peripheral vision and led to him walking into walls; he needs assistance to get around safely, and was left with a badly cut lip after one accident.

READ MORE:

* A disabled man's wheelchair was stolen. Now he's not eligible for a replacement

* Just 19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources necessary to do their jobs

* Clinician wants assurance that no more cuts will be made to Dunedin's new hospital



Ethan Hallett, pictured with his mum Faye Hallett – who says it's been a traumatic few months.

Dr Jonathan Christiansen, chief medical officer for Te Whatu Ora Waitematā (formerly Waitematā DHB), said Te Whatu Ora sympathised with the Hallett whānau and agreed that Ethan’s current living situation was not set up for the care he required.

Christiansen said Ethan had had “a number of falls” because his complex needs couldn’t be met in a general hospital environment.

“Every effort has been made to minimise the risk of him falling – both in his room and around the hospital site,” he said.

Lawyer and disability advocate Dr Huhana Hickey said Hallet’s case highlighted a “humongous gap” that exists in the health and disability system.

“He clearly needs more intensive supports, but we don’t do that well here,” she said.

“The problem is we under-fund the community, so if we’re under-funding disability services in the community this is the only option they have, and they can’t let them go until they are stable and safe to discharge.”

Hickey said Ethan’s situation was not sustainable and hospitals were not equipped to care for people with complex high needs.

“We don’t train our hospitals in the area of caring for disability ... if he’s not needing hospital care, it’s the wrong place for him, and it’s probably more harmful than it is good for his wellbeing.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Huhana Hickey says there is a “humongous gap” that exists in the health and disability system.

Prior to being admitted to hospital, Ethan was living with other disabled men at a “lovely home” run by Spectrum Care.

“It was wonderful,” his mother Faye Hallett said, adding that his living conditions now couldn’t be more opposite.

“The dogs down at the pound in Henderson are getting treated better than he is there,” she said.

“He’s a human being with feelings and to make him sleep on the floor is degrading.”

Faye Hallett was referring to how her son was left sleeping on a mattress on the floor; staff told her he’d broken the bed, and it took three days to get a replacement.

Te Whatu Ora’s Christiansen said placing the mattress on the floor was a “temporary safety precaution” that was no longer required.

Faye Hallett said staff were doing their best, “but it’s just not good enough”.

“Because he’s been there for so long now, his behaviour has started to decline, like he’s breaking things,” she said.

She’s made every attempt to get her son back home with appropriate care, but so far there’s been no plan from health officials to transition him out of hospital.

In January, Ethan had an assessment to discuss his additional needs, and the family was told he couldn’t move back to his Spectrum Care home because it didn’t meet his additional mobility and health needs.

Faye Hallett is still waiting for the service provider to find a suitable home; until then, she feels her son is “stuck in limbo with nowhere to go”.

SUPPLIED Ethan Hallett was left with a cut lip after an injury in hospital.

Spectrum Care’s communications and marketing manager Justin Walsh said there were “insurmountable challenges” moving someone into a secure home after their health and mobility declined, and acknowledged funding adjustments could be slow and complex for whānau to navigate.

Walsh said a whole-life approach to disability support and funding was needed, “rather than waiting for circumstances or needs to change, or a crisis to arise, before appropriate support is made available”.

“Insufficient funding remains an ever-present barrier for the disability support sector.”

Amanda Bleckmann from Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People said an assessment into Ethan Hallett’s situation was underway, and in the meantime he would be supported in his current environment.

“Establishing a suitable home and securing appropriately-trained staff can take time,” Bleckmann said.

Mum Faye Hallett said she was amazed Ethan has lasted so long in hospital.

“He’s gone from a sparkly, beautiful, happy young man living in a home with others to a former shell of himself. I haven’t seen him smile in weeks,” she said.

“I just need him out of there.”