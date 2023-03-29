Coalition group demands action on ethnic, gender and disability pay gaps

While a pay increase was announced for many registered nurses, many health care professionals believe more is needed.

A strong coalition of 45 organisations, unions and employers are calling on the Government to take immediate action to close ethnic, gender and disability pay gaps in the workplace.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In support of this call, an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been published by Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission calling for pay transparency legislation.

Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo said the cost of living was rising, and so did the impact of unfair pay, wage theft, unconscious bias and systemic racism.

Sumeo is urging New Zealanders to sign the letter and contact their elected representatives and employers to demand a policy change on pay gaps.

READ MORE:

* Human Rights Commission calls for government to commit to co-governance

* Employers may be forced to reveal starting salaries in job adverts

* We made a law to stop sexism impacting pay - but we forgot about racism

* Pasifika are volunteering over 14,000 hours a week - and other reasons you should be concerned about fair pay



According to the latest child poverty statistics released last week, 1 in 9 children live in low-income households that have less than 50% of the median household income.

The figures for Māori, Pacific and disabled children are higher than the national average.

Supplied “It’s time to act,” says Equal Employment Opportunities commissioner Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo.

Sumeo said those who suffered as a result of unjust and unfair pay go beyond workers and into the next generation if it isn’t stopped now.

“Tens of thousands of families especially Māori, Pacific, ethnic minorities and our disabled communities are struggling to make ends meet,” Sumeo said.

“We all deserve and want to live with dignity and have the same rights to an adequate standard of living and equal employment opportunity.”

The Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry in 2021 found that for every dollar earned by a Pākehā man, Pākehā women were paid 89 cents, Māori men 86c and Māori women 81c.

For Pacific whānau, men were paid 81 cents and Pasifika women 75c.

“We all benefit from pay transparency legislation because it helps eliminate gender and racial biases that pay secrecy covers up and addresses structural inequalities,” Sumeo said.

“We can help create a fairer society where workers are empowered to maximise their abilities, be fairly rewarded for the work they do, thrive in the workplace and live in dignity.”

Sumeo said research through their inquiry had provided evidence that racism, unconscious bias and workplace discriminatory practices are some reasons why Pacific workers are held back from realising their full potential in the workplace.

Supplied Pacific Pay Gap illustration, taken from the Pacific Pay Gap Inquiry report.

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions said these drivers of pay gaps undoubtedly affect workers and exacerbate disparities in pay based on ethnicity, gender and disability.

“Transparency is a vital step towards closing our pay gaps. From here, we can ensure working people are engaged in the solutions in addressing the pay gaps,” council vice president Rachel Mackintosh said.

Sumeo said many employers believed that the legislation could be a powerful tool to foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture where workers felt safe, respected, supported and could thrive.

She said pay transparency requirements would also support the efforts of employers to ensure equal opportunity, promote diversity and put an end to unlawful discrimination.

“We are calling on all New Zealanders to show their support by signing the open letter and contacting their elected representatives and employers to demand immediate action on pay gaps,” Sumeo said.

“We are not only doing what is morally right but also honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and meeting our human rights obligations. It’s time for concrete action and legislative reforms.”

Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has been approached for comment.