From not knowing his iwi, to becoming leading te reo Māori and history scholar

Ross Calman graduating from the University of Canterbury with a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours in English, May 1994.

Ross Calman began his quest to learn te reo Māori after finding a manuscript about his tipuna Te Rauparaha when “going off task” in the Canterbury University library in the 1990s.

Thirty years later, the same university is awarding Calman, one of the country’s leading Māori history scholars, an honorary degree in recognition for his work revitalising te reo Māori as a researcher, translator, writer and editor.

Calman (Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāi Tahu) will receive an Honorary Doctorate – Doctor of Arts from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha University of Canterbury (UC) at a graduation celebration being held at Christchurch Arena next Thursday.

He has authored more than a dozen works, including books on the Treaty of Waitangi and the New Zealand Wars, edited more than 100 books in te reo Māori and English, translated a number of books into te reo Māori, and written numerous articles and chapters on Māori history and traditional Māori society.

READ MORE:

* Former MP Amy Adams named as new chancellor of University of Canterbury

* University of Canterbury now New Zealand's first 'treaty university'

* Once a bustling early Māori village, nothing remains of Pahi



Heeni Collins Calman, second from left, with wife Ariana Tikao, daughter Matahana and son, Tama-te-ra, at the launch of He Pukapuka Tātaku i ngā Mahi a Te Rauparaha Nui/A Record of the Life of the Great Te Rauparaha at Te Papa in November 2020.

One of his most well-known books – He Pukapuka Tātaku i ngā Mahi a Te Rauparaha Nui – A Record of the Life of the Great Te Rauparaha – published in 2020, was a career “pinnacle” for Calman who is a descendant of Te Rauparaha.

“For me, Te Rauparaha was a remarkable leader who was also involved in some very violent campaigns.

“But it’s important to understand the historical context for those events and to explain those nuances and provide more information for people trying to interpret these events today.”

Wording used in historical information through a European lens often focused on the negative aspects of Māori custom like slavery and cannabilism, despite the fact all people had dark things in their past, he said.

With schools finally including Aotearoa history, through a Te Ao Māori lens as well, was important for the pride and wellbeing of all rangatahi

There was more than one story and perspective in the nation’s history, he said.

”A lot of people seem to fall back on these old attitudes, the history that they picked up from when they were younger and it hasn’t gone through any shift.”

Callum Parsons Calman with Tikao and their daughter Matahana at her Victoria University graduation in December 2021.

Calman is a descendant of a “peace marriage” between iwi, when Te Rauparaha’s granddaughter married a Ngāi Tahu chief in the mid-1840s.

When Calman enrolled at UC as an undergraduate in 1990, he had only a superficial understanding of his whakapapa and very little te reo Māori.

“It wasn’t until a couple of years later after talking to my grandmother that I found out about my iwi, and that I was descended from Te Rauparaha.”

While he was studying in the university library, he came across a bound photocopy of a manuscript about the Ngāti Toa leader written in te reo Māori by his son Tāmihana Te Rauparaha.

“I thought, ‘This would be amazing, I need to read this’, so it sent me off on a quest to learn te reo Māori, over many years really.

“It was over 20 years later before I picked up that manuscript again, in 2014, and started trying to decipher it.”

The resulting book was his biggest achievement, he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff UC Ngāi Tahu Centre Pou Whakarae Te Maire Tau says Ross Calman has had an “outstanding intellectual trajectory”.

UC Ngāi Tahu Centre Pou Whakarae Te Maire Tau said over the past two decades Calman – who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honours in English in 1994 – had become a pre-eminent researcher, editor and translator who had enriched New Zealanders’ understanding of the Māori past.

“In collaboration with his wife, Ariana Tikao, who is also Ngāi Tahu and prominent in related disciplines, Ross is now a leading scholar in the field of Māori history.”

Professor Tau said it was entirely fitting that UC, supported by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, recognised Calman with an Honorary Doctorate in light of his “outstanding intellectual trajectory”.

Calman’s wife Ariana Tikao, who is a writer and taonga puoro musician, had shared parallel interests to his own, he said, and been a huge support to his career.

Calman is currently working on adapting his Te Rauparaha book into a podcast series, and translating other historical Māori manuscripts and letters with a view to publishing them.