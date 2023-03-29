Thousands of new homes needed to improve health of Pasifika children - report

More than 1500 people from Aotearoa and the broader Pacific region gathered for the opening of the first stage of K’aute Pasifika’s Village in Kirikiriroa - an iconic fale for community and cultural events. (First published January 17, 2023.)

The Government must build thousands of homes and upgrade tens of thousands more if it is to deliver lasting improvements to the health of Pasifika children, a new report says.

Tamaiti Ole Moana, a 10-year action plan commissioned by Moana Connect, was released on Wednesday ahead of the Pacific Child Wellbeing Conference.

The Conference is taking place at the Due Drop Events Centre in south Auckland over two days from Thursday.

Moana Connect is a Pasifika health research and advocacy group. Chief executive Jacinta Fa’alili-Fidow said Pasifika children are being left behind, and something urgently needs to change.

"Last week, official statistics showed that one in four Pacific children live in poverty, an alarming statistic little changed from 2019 despite the Government’s child poverty agenda,” she said.

"Today, we launch a plan to make a real and sustained difference in the lives of all Pacific children and their families. We urge the Government to embrace what we believe are practical and proven initiatives.

Supplied Moana Connect chief executive Jacinta Fa’alili-Fidow said a new plan will help make a real and sustained difference to the health of Pasifika children if the Government follows its recommendations.

The plan centres on access to quality housing, boosting incomes, and improving access to quality care, health and education.

Fa’alili-Fidow said it targets existing policies which can be easily scaled to achieve a meaningful improvement for all Pacific children.

"Many Pacific families continue to struggle because today’s solutions are only benefiting a small number of children,” she said.

"That’s why we have set ambitious targets. We need to be brave, or we will keep applying small, piecemeal ‘solutions’ that will not make a material difference."

The plan calls on the Government to build 5000 multi-generational homes, and to insulate and ventilate the homes of 30,000 families.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Minister for Housing Barbara Edmonds says the Government is looking at working with churches with large land holdings to create more housing supply.

It recommends a lift to income support and for the minimum wage to be raised to a living wage as well as funding for free GP visits, dental care and prescriptions.

It also wants the Government to expand the number of Pacific childcare centres and the Pacific early childhood education workforce.

"We need better housing for our children, we need better education, better healthcare, and we need to build incomes and intergenerational wealth to lift our families out of poverty,” Fa’alili-Fidow said.

"Better housing is not just healthy and affordable, it’s culturally appropriate, with homes large enough to accommodate our multi-generational families so that we can raise our children with their elders.”

Associate Minister for Housing Barbara Edmonds said the Government is committed to supporting Pacific people to achieve better housing outcomes.

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry for Pacific Peoples and Kāinga Ora have worked collaboratively to develop the Fale mo Aiga – Pacific Housing Strategy and Action Plan 2030,” she said.

"Officials are also working together to see how the Government can partner with other like-minded organisations such as other churches with large land holdings on creating more housing supply,” she said.