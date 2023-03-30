Ministers and MPs set to appear at National Māori Housing Conference in Rotorua

Housing Minister Megan Woods will appear at the National Māori Housing Conference.

Politicians will appear at the National Māori Housing Conference in Rotorua on Thursday morning to lay out their priorities for the sector.

The biennial event run by national housing advocacy group Te Matapihi is held in a different location each time and aims to promote conversation, idea-sharing and innovation.

This year about 400 tangata whenua, Cabinet ministers, MPs and government officials are gathering for the three-day think tank.

Thursday will feature several presentations from ministers and MPs to the conference on the topic of Māori housing, ahead of the general election later this year.

Te Matapihi general manager Wayne Knox will open the day with an address about housing and progress made since the last conference in 2021.

The Minister for Housing, Dr Megan Woods, will then deliver a keynote speech about initiatives undertaken to help solve the housing crisis.

“At this year’s conference I am proud to be talking about the great progress we have begun to make by working with Māori to find enduring solutions to the housing crisis,” she said in a statement.

Woods said the Government was actively working to implement “by Māori for Māori” solutions to problems like the housing crisis, and events like the housing conference helped to build connections and ideas.

Following Woods’ presentation, Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson will take the stage.

Abigail Dougherty and Ricky Wilson/Stuff Students from five south Auckland schools will be contributing to the The Forever House Project, a partnership between the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and others.

Green Party co-leader and Associate Minister for Housing Marama Davidson will be the final speaker before morning tea.

Also addressing the conference will be National Party MP Tama Potaka, who is the Opposition’s Māori development and associate housing spokesperson.

Stuff will be livestreaming the speeches which were expected to kick off at 9.30am.