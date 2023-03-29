Te Whatu Ora unveils National Pacific Health Senate to tackle inequities

More than 1500 people from Aotearoa and the broader Pacific region gathered for the opening of the first stage of K’aute Pasifika’s Village in Kirikiriroa - an iconic fale for community and cultural events. (First published January 17, 2023.)

A new advisory group will aim to deliver more equitable health outcomes for Pacific people in Aotearoa.

The National Pacific Health Senate, unveiled on Wednesday, has been set up to guide Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on Pacific health matters.

Chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa said it will play an important role for Pacific people as Te Whatu Ora builds a new health system with a focus on achieving equity.

"The group will provide clinical advice, public health advice and technical advice that is for Pacific, by Pacific,” she said.

The senate will be made up of 12 Pacific clinicians and chaired by the University of Auckland’s associate dean Pacific Dr Collin Tukuitonga.

Te Whatu Ora national director of Pacific health Markerita Poutasi said the senate will help streamline Pacific-specific advice for the health system.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa said the new National Pacific Health Senate will advise Te Whatu Ora on Pacific health matters.

“The health and disability reform is an important opportunity to ensure equity in our health system and the senate will provide the sector with timely, high-quality advice on Pacific health priorities,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to the impact the senate will have on improving Pacific health outcomes in Aotearoa.”