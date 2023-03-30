Taranaki Maunga settlement to be inked ahead of iwi vote

The peaks of Taranaki Maunga will be known as Te Kāhui Tupua. (File photo)

A settlement deal for the confiscation of Taranaki Maunga 158 years ago will take a huge step closer on Friday with the initialling of a deed of redress by iwi and the Crown.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Treaty of Settlement deal negotiated over six years between the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki will be inked, before the deed of redress is put before members of the region’s eight iwi to vote on as part of a formal ratification process.

The agreed deal includes a co-governance arrangement regarding Te Papakura O Taranaki, formerly known as Egmont National Park.

It will also see the peaks of Taranaki Maunga taken on legal personhood under the name Te Kāhui Tupua.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Maunga agreement to be initialled on Friday

* Taranaki Maunga talks close to result

* Final Taranaki iwi completes its Treaty of Waitangi settlement



Other elements of the negotiated redress include: a historical account, a Crown apology, the introduction of Ngā Pou Whakatupua or maunga values; and official geographic name changes.

The ceremony will be held at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa, South Taranaki with the pōwhiri starting at 11am.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little will represent the Crown when it initials a treaty deal struck with the eight iwi of Taranaki over the maunga. (File photo)

The Crown will be represented by Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little and Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime.

It is expected the ratification process will take a few months to complete, with hui to be held at venues across Taranaki and the rest of the country, as well as online.

The Waitangi Tribunal's Taranaki Report, released in 1996, said the maunga had "extraordinary significance" to Māori.

The mountain was first taken in 1865 as part of the confiscation of Māori land for "rebellion" in the Taranaki Wars.

Under the Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, the region’s most notable landmark was returned to the Taranaki Māori Trust Board, before it immediately gave it back to the Government as a “gift to the nation”.

However, the tribunal said there had been little evidence provided which verified there had been agreement from Taranaki iwi to do this.

There had also been no valid basis for the confiscation of Taranaki Maunga in the first place, it ruled.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Maunga is the most notable landmark in the region, and a treaty deal will see it gain legal protections in recognition of its tupuna status to Māori. (File photo)

Along with being the face and voice of Te Kāhui Tupua, Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, a group made up of an equal mix of Crown and iwi appointees, will develop park management plans.

This work will require approval from both the Minister of Conservation and a group of iwi representatives from Taranaki.

On Friday morning, before the initialling ceremony, Minister Little is due to attend an event hosted by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce to discuss the redress package.