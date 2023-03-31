Emotions on show as hundreds witness history-making moment for Taranaki Maunga

Enhancing the mana of Taranaki Maunga and the key role tangata whenua will play in the care and protection of their tūpuna was highlighted during a history-making moment for the region.

On Friday, Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown initialled the agreed Taranaki Maunga redress package, named Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo.

Hundreds of people attended the event, held at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa, where emotions were running high from the start.

A powerful pōwhiri welcomed Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime, iwi and civic leaders as well as other manuhiri onto the marae, where speakers on the paepae shared kōrero about the history of Taranaki Maunga and the ongoing efforts to seek justice for its unlawful confiscation in 1865.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngā Iwi o Taranaki lead negotiator Jamie Tuuta said the deal was one part of the bigger story, regarding the generations of efforts made in the past to seek redress for the confiscation of the maunga.

Ngā Iwi of Taranaki lead negotiator Jamie Tuuta said Friday’s milestone was a “very special” one.

He said it marked the end of the negotiations with the Crown, and a chance to share the mahi with the wider iwi membership.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A history-making moment for Taranaki Maunga took place on Friday after six years of talks between iwi and the Crown.

He said while it had taken six years to negotiate a deal with the Crown, which the attendees heard had been arduous at times, stalling talks twice, it had been a goal for generations of people before them to have their relationship with the maunga recognised.

The negotiated deal bestows Taranaki Maunga, the national park Te Papa-Kura-O-Taranaki, and the nearby peaks, with rights of legal personhood. Known as Te Kāhui Tupua, it reflected the tūpuna status the landmark has within Māoridom.

It also marks the first time in history that the official name of a geographic feature in Aotearoa New Zealand will only be in te reo Māori.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little got emotional during his speech, describing himself as a “son of Taranaki”.

“So, no more Egmont,” Tuuta said.

He said public access and all existing concessions to carry out activities on the maunga would remain unaffected.

However, Tuuta said the deal, and its implementation over time, would provide a host of opportunities to change the way we “see view and relate to the natural world”.

Little, who choked up with emotion during parts of his speech, said it was a privilege as “a son of Taranaki” to be able to bring the deal to the table on behalf of the government.

He said the finalisation of the Taranaki Maunga deal would see all Treaty of Waitangi settlements in Taranaki completed, but he was quick to say it was not the end, but the start of building a new relationship between the Crown and iwi Māori in the region.

The settlement also included the setting up of a formal entity, Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, as the face and voice of Te Kāpui Tapua, which will be made of up both Crown and iwi appointees.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime acknowledge the mamae, or hurt, the people of Taranaki had faced due to treaty breaches.

While Te Papa-Kura-Taranaki will be managed by the Department of Conservation, a co-governance approach involving iwi and the Crown will be in place to guide future decisions related to the park.

A sum of $35 million will be paid to assist iwi to exercise its statutory functions and support the health and wellbeing of the maunga.

A Crown apology and an agreed historical account which sets out in more detail the history of Crown Treaty breaches in relation to Taranaki Maunga and the surrounding lands, is also included.

The maunga was first taken in 1865 as part of the confiscation of Māori land for "rebellion" during the Taranaki Wars.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Legal personhood will be given to the mountain, which will be known as Te Kāpui Tupua.

Under the Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, the mountain was returned to the Taranaki Māori Trust Board, before it immediately gave it back to the Government as a “gift to the nation”.

However, in its 1996 report, the Waitangi Tribunal ruled there was little evidence to show Taranaki iwi agreed to this action.

After the initialling of the redress agreement on Friday, the next step is for a series of hui to be held with members of all the eight iwi of Taranaki, who will get to vote on the deal, as part of a ratification process.

This is expected to take several months.