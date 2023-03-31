Kīngitanga will visit Hawke's Bay to hear from cyclone-hit whānau

Kiingi Tuheitia will see the devastation of cyclone Gabrielle on the Ngāti Kahungungu rohe next week.

The Māori King is set to visit cyclone-impacted communities in Hawke’s Bay next week amid the region’s continuing cleanup.

Kīngi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII will touch down in the Ngāti Kahungungu rohe on Sunday before being welcomed at Omahu Marae on Monday.

Kīngitanga chief of staff, Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said Kīngi Tuheitia had a deep concern for whānau impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and planned to view the devastation firsthand.

“The Whare Ariki are honoured to be invited to sit together with mana whenua and listen to their stories and hear solutions put forward for recovery.

“We will be seeking to support marae and hear their concerns and suggestions for partnership with the Crown in developing kaupapa Māori recovery responses,” said Simmonds in a statement.

“Kīngi Tuheitia upholds the mana motuhake of every hapū and iwi and is calling on all agencies offering support to ensure they work with mana whenua and engage fully with Māori.”

Following a welcome at Omahu, the royal delegation will make their way to Tangoio Marae and Wairoa before returning home on April 5.

While the King is in Hawke’s Bay, staff from Waikato-Tainui and Ngāti Tamaoho will be on the ground in Wairoa, offering practical support to affected marae and communities.

Other Tainui iwi, including Raukawa, Ngāti Haua and Ngāti Maniapoto will conduct site checks and visits in anticipation of further visits and support, said the Kīngitanga.