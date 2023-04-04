Health system a 'lonely road', not fit for Māori needing kidney transplants

Mike Blair says the health system needs to be more proactive in reaching Māori, especially those with kidney failure.

A Māori kidney patient says the health system needs to be more proactive in reaching Māori, especially when it comes to kidney health.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Mike Blair (Te Roroa) became ill and found out his kidneys were functioning at just 20% around six years ago.

The now 56-year-old, who lives in Invercargill, is on the “hard and long process” to get a kidney transplant.

He’s the eldest of eight siblings and one of his brothers is getting tested to see if they match up.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's ethnic health inequities ‘avoidable, unfair and unjust', academic says

* Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, must thrive if reforms are to succeed

* How a town of 200 people shaped the new Māori Health Authority boss



Blair said it was a “lonely road” on dialysis, and although he feels grateful he can manage his health needs from home, it wasn’t an easy journey.

He said Māori are “very fearful of the Pākehā system ... to us, there’s still that fear of doctors”.

Blair is just one of many Māori navigating a health system that isn’t designed for them.

Kidney Health New Zealand (KHNZ) is now calling on the Government to improve Māori rates of kidney transplantation.

Kidney transplant rates for Māori are “woefully low” compared to non-Māori which is a “breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, said acting KHNZ general manager Traci Stanbury.

In the past five years, seven Māori patients received a pre-emptive kidney transplant compared with 125 non-Māori and non-Pasifika patients.

“Māori and Pacific are overrepresented in these end-stage renal figures, but to see they are not proportionate in the living donation statistic is really sad,” Stanbury said.

Data also shows Māori are 14 times less likely than non-Māori to get pre-emptive kidney transplants as a first treatment for kidney failure, according to the National Renal Advisory Board.

Stanbury said improving the transplant rates for Māori will also save lives, adding 10 to 15 years on average.

“People who are well enough and receive a kidney transplant rather than dialysis live longer and generally have better overall wellbeing.”

She said there should be a navigator to support Māori through the journey when they are diagnosed with kidney failure or issues.

“For everything else going on in life for Māori and the disadvantages that they have, why are they again being disadvantaged in the system?”

She said there needed to be more research on what is required regarding kidney health and information in the regions as access can also vary in different regions.

For Blair, he spent 10 weeks in Dunedin learning how to dialyse which was really challenging because he was away from whānau during that time.

“For Māori, your family is your life-blood ... it’s your everything.”

He’d like to see health specialists visiting marae and explaining various health issues in detail and in an accessible way on their terms.

“Māori won’t go looking for it,” he said. “A lot of times we’re too humble, we won’t push the boundaries.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Barbara Sutton gave her partner Paul Adams the gift of life when she offered to donate her kidney for the transplant he needed.

Additional research published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities last year backed up this need, showing that Māori in need of kidney transplants were feeling disempowered and disadvantaged in a health system not designed for indigenous people.

Researchers interviewed 40 Māori patients and their whānau at various stages in the kidney transplantation process.

Many participants reported feeling excluded and devalued by a healthcare system that did not incorporate or recognise tikanga Māori values and practices, said study co-researcher Professor Suetonia Palmer.

This resulted in Māori feeling alienated and disengaged, she said.

KHNZ would like to see a Māori kidney transplant taskforce form and for both Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and the Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority to encourage more transparency and tikanga Māori policies and practices in order to achieve equity of care in Aotearoa.