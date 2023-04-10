Fifa Women's World Cup: The 'ridiculously nerve-racking' training to be an audio description commentator

Alan March, a UK commentator and speaking coach, is running training to provide audio descriptions for 2023 Fifa Women's Football World Cup.

Being able to watch sports with audio description commentary means Lisa Reid knows why fans are clapping during a game, rather than asking what’s happened.

But without it, Reid, who is legally blind, misses out on all the action.

“You just can’t follow it because it’s too fast. Even though I have some vision, I just can’t follow it at all because it’s just movement and colour.”

Reid has central vision in her left eye only, which she describes as looking through a skinny straw, so it’s the little details and enthusiasm in the voice that makes all the difference for a good audio description, she said.

“Like whether a person has kicked the ball in the wrong direction or whether someone has intercepted that. Every little bit helps,” she said. “If you’re sighted, you’re picking up on all of those things.”

The upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup will be the first time audio description commentary is used across a sports tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Lisa Reid is a vision impaired volunteer who is helping with the audio description training.

Alan March, is the commentator who has been flown in from Britain to train nine volunteers in Auckland. He has covered three Olympic Games and the last Fifa World Cup.

He said people often start the training thinking that they know football, but it’s more complex than they realise.

“Football is very specific. To audio-describe it, you’ve got to understand it from start to finish,” he said.

“If you don’t, you’ll get caught because you won’t know the terminology at speed and understand an area of the field and say it at speed.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Alan March says audio description is more complex than people might realise.

He said the main difference between regular sport commentary and audio description is that audio description is much more engaging.

“The way we’ve designed audio description is to move people’s heads at exactly the same time, whether they have a vision impairment or not,” he said.

“We want everybody in the stadium facing exactly the same way because of the words we choose to say.”

Audio description trainee Hayley Roach says she absolutely loves football and jumped at the chance to be involved with the commentary team.

“I saw this opportunity and thought, I’m going to give it my best shot,” she said.

Not only is she a sports fan, but appreciates the purpose behind the programme.

“I love the theory that sits behind this project of making football accessible to all and providing a service to bring football to life for people who are vision impaired.”

She said if she was selected to be an audio description commentator, she would feel the pressure.

“It’s a big responsibility being the eyes for somebody, so they can experience it and describing what you can see, and you want to make their experience the best it can be.”

She knew it wouldn’t be easy, but practising her commentary in front of everyone for the first time was “ridiculously nerve-racking”.

“We have to describe it in a succinct way but with as much colour and description, but still describe the field of play and still keep up with the game,” she said.

“They can feel part of the audience like any sighted person can and are not missing out on anything.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nine volunteers are training to become audio description commentators for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

For Sheila Nguyen, the head of sustainability for the Fifa Women’s World Cup for Australia and New Zealand, the added bonus of providing the free audio description training means they are building capability and inspiring other sports to include it in their tournaments.

The audio description service will be free to ticket holders. While Fifa is still working out logistics and access points for blind/low vision people to use the service, at this stage it would be accessed in the stadium.

Nguyen said there would be much more sophisticated seating options and infrastructure in place for people who require accessibility, in line with Fifa’s international standards.

Other accessibility considerations being implemented include providing sensory rooms for people who would benefit from them and all-abilities football activities for fans to run alongside the main tournament.