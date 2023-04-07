Unprovoked verbal attack at Auckland bus stop leaves disabled woman fearful

A disabled woman was verbally abused in Takapuna by a stranger, and she now feels vulnerable and anxious leaving the house.

A disabled woman was left feeling vulnerable and scared after she was verbally abused by a stranger while waiting at a bus stop.

Kimberly Michelle McLean, 35, who has spina bifida, was told she was a "disgrace to people with disabilities” by a random woman she had never met before.

Evidence shows disabled women face higher rates of abuse, and an expert says a rights-based approach to disability is essential to combat this.

The incident occurred on March 18 at a bus stop in Takapuna central at around 6pm.

“I was minding my own business and playing on my phone when this woman out of nowhere started abusing me,” McLean said.

READ MORE:

* Why do musicals give me that feeling of euphoria?

* Competition in NZ supermarkets needs intervention and innovation

* Round the Bays: I can smash out F45, so why can't I run?



“She said that I was a disgrace to people with disabilities.

“I've never been in that situation before, ever. I was out in public, there was no one else around."

McLean said she was able to escape in her wheelchair when the woman became distracted.

supplied/Supplied Academic Dr Lida Ayoubi says disabled woman are at an increased risk for violence, and consent education and a victim-centred approach can help address this.

She reported the incident to police two days later, and was advised to take photos of the woman if she saw her again and return to police if there was another incident.

As a result of the abuse, McLean now feels anxious whenever she goes out in public.

“I'm always watching my back now, or I'm making sure I'm always with another person, and I leave early from Taka,” she said.

“I totally feel scared."

AUT University senior lecturer Dr Lida Ayoubi said research shows the of abuse of women with disabilities far exceeds that of women without disabilities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Marama Davidson says she supports consent education in schools as a way to help prevent violence from occurring.

"Women and girls with disabilities are particularly targeted by perpetrators of violence because of social exclusion, limited mobility, a lack of support structures, communication barriers, and negative social perceptions,” she said.

"In many cases, perpetrators of violence are caregivers, either at home or in institutional settings, and females with disabilities often find themselves trapped by violent partners or family members because they are financially and socially dependent on them for survival."

Ayoubi said discrimination towards people with disabilities, coupled with attitudes towards women in patriarchal societies, put women and girls with disabilities at this increased risk for violence.

She said there is a need for more research into the experience of disabled persons as victims of violence including sexual violence.

"Education and awareness raising focused on a rights-based approach to disability is essential for addressing violence against disabled persons, including consent education and the adoption of a victim-centred approach,” she said.

A University of Auckland study in 2021 found disabled women were nearly twice as likely to experience family violence than able-bodied women in Aotearoa.

According to We Decide, a United Nations-led initiative, between 40% and 68% of young women with disabilities experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Marama Davidson said disabled people are among those groups most impacted by violence.

“Violence is often about power. Social attitudes and behaviours that prejudice against disabled people, often referred to as ‘ableism’, can increase their risk of being targeted by abusers,” she said.

“For disabled people, who may be dependent on others, family violence can also include not providing adequate care, or preventing access to medicines.

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People deputy chief executive Amanda Bleckmann discusses a recent abuse incident of disabled people in residential care and the response.

Davidson said Te Aorerekura, the national strategy to eliminate family and sexual violence, will work with disabled people to ensure they have the tailored support and prevention services.

"I am in full support of consent education in schools as a way to help prevent violence from occurring in the first place and to support healthy relationships for all young people," she said.

"Prevention work with our young people is where we can make a huge difference."