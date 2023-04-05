Crisis still unfolding one month on from back-to-back cyclones in Vanuatu

Port Vila resident Jonathan Blake captured some of the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

Close to 165,000 residents in Vanuatu are still struggling to access safe drinking water and nutritious food in the wake of tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin, Save the Children says.

Both category 4 storms barrelled through the Pacific nation on March 1 and 3 destroying crops, homes and vital infrastructure such as roads and schools.

Jack French, Save The Children Vanuatu’s acting director, said concerning health issues were emerging as communities struggled with limited access to safe drinking water and food.

“In the hardest-hit provinces of Shefa and Tafea, 90% of homes were damaged, impacting more than 123,000 people (almost 25,000 households),” French said.

Located to the north of New Zealand, Vanuatu is made up of some 83 islands and is home to about 330,000 people.

French said one month on, new health issues were emerging across the country such as water-borne diseases and other infections including gastroenteritis and ringworm – all due to a lack of safe drinking water, fresh food and adequate sanitation.

Stuff Emele and children Noa, 11, and Elisa, 4, at the Save The Children Child Friendly Space in Port Vila.

“Children’s education is also facing continued disruption with 100 classrooms needing reconstruction, while recent heavy rainfall hitting already damaged homes has driven some children and their families back to evacuation centres for support,” French said.

Save the Children estimated close to 50,000 children have been impacted by the recent storms.

Noa, 11, lives in Port Vila and his home was among those damaged.

“Our gardens have been flattened and no longer have food. Our water sources have been contaminated with dirt and leaves making it unsuitable to drink,” he said.

“Apart from the fallen bananas that we harvest and eat, we also collect cabbage but that is drying up really fast,” Noa said.

His mother, Emele, said that when Cyclone Kevin hit, part of the roof was ripped off their house and the family had to flee.

“Our water supplies were damaged. We use river water, our tank water is undrinkable because it was contaminated with dirt and leaves. But we have no choice and continue using the water,” the 39-year-old said.

“Our food in the garden, like cassava, have rotted and banana trees have fallen. We are still eating and surviving on the bananas left over by the cyclones. This is the only thing keeping us from going hungry.”

As part of its support for the community, Save the Children is helping the family establish a temporary fix for their home with the provision of a tarp and other supplies such as blankets and tools for the garden.

Stuff Noa at his school which was damaged by cyclones Judy and Kevin last month.

A child-friendly space has also been set up, giving Emele’s three children a safe place to go to.

“This makes the kids very happy to be able to meet and have fun and games. This also helps to make the children less stressed and worried by the impacts of the cyclones,” Emele said.

French said as Vanuatu moved towards the early recovery stage of the disaster, it was vital the international community continued to help.

New Zealand has made available an additional $1 million to support Vanuatu's post-cyclone recovery efforts.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who visited the capital Port Vila last week, announced the new support package for community-driven non-governmental organisations (NGOs) “to deliver against locally articulated priorities”.

These areas included food security, health and gender protection, Mahuta said adding that New Zealand continued to provide ongoing humanitarian aid and support to its neighbour.

French said the humanitarian crisis is continuing to unfold in Vanuatu as “families struggle to access fresh food and water, children are at risk of malnutrition and other serious health issues such as skin infections, waterborne or mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue.

“This is going to be a long recovery. The international response to meet the immediate humanitarian needs has been strong, but what comes next really matters,” he said.

“Children and their families in Vanuatu are living on the front line of climate change and while they are showing incredible resilience in the face of these climate emergencies, it is vital that we support their efforts with meaningful action on climate change and a commitment to mitigation and adaptation strategies,” French said.