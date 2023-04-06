FestPAC, the biggest festival gathering for Pacific arts and culture, returns

In a first for the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, FESTPAC 2020 in Hawai'i will include Ka Hao Te Rangatahi, a youth leadership ambassador programme from NZ. (Video first published on June 17, 2019)

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture – the world's largest celebration of indigenous people of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa (the Pacific) –is set to return after eight years.

In 2020, FestPAC – held every four years – was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was last held in Guam in 2016.

Aotearoa New Zealand last hosted the Pacific arts festival in 1976.

New Zealand has sent a delegation to every festival since the first South Pacific Arts Festival was held in Fiji in 1972.

In 2020, 65 artists representing 27 projects from Aotearoa including Creative NZ, Te Matatini champions Ngā Tūmanako, carver Rangi Kipa, Atamira Dance Academy, Te Pou Theatre and others were scheduled to attend FestPAC in Hawai’i.

At the 36th Council of Pacific Arts and Culture (CPAC) meeting in Honolulu last month, representatives from 27 member countries agreed FestPAC would go ahead on June 6 -16, 2024, in Hawai’i.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) was last held in Guam in 2016.

Organiser Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) said for more than 40 years, the festival has been an important venue for the survival of Pacific arts and cultures.

“It has developed into a unique forum where cultural sharing and learning has enhanced the appreciation of Pacific arts and culture and knowledge of the region,” SPC said in a statement.

“FestPAC 2024 will feature live performances, cultural workshops, films, storytelling and more.

“The gathering will also underscore urgent issues facing Pacific Islanders such as rising sea levels, the threats to coral reefs and widening social inequality.”

Close to 5000 artists, cultural practitioners, scholars and officials from SPC member nations will attend the festival.

The traditional waka/vaka voyage will also return at Magic Island Wa’a Voyaging and Navigation close to Waikiki Beach.

Aotearoa New Zealand will be represented in next year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) in Hawai'i.

Hawai’i first participated in FestPAC in 1976 and has sent a delegation to every festival since then.

CPAC chair Mapuana DeSilva said it was important for Hawai’i to host the 13th FestPAC, “not just to reciprocate the love and the generosity of all those countries that have hosted in the past, but it is our kuleana, our responsibility to our own people, our elders, our values and our cultures.

“We are a state in the middle of the Pacific, and it is time for us to stand up and be proud and share who we are with everyone who is coming to FestPAC in 2024,” DeSilva said.

SPC member states include Aotearoa, American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, France, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pitcairn Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, United Kingdom, United States, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna.