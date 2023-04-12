Press freedom returns to Fiji as draconian law repealed

Three Newsroom journalists were detained by police in Suva, Fiji, after trying to interview a controversial Chinese resort developer. (First published April, 2019.)

Fiji's government says it is moving “very confidently” to ensure press freedom is restored.

This comes after the Fijian Parliament repealed the 13-year Media Industry Development Act (MIDA) last week.

Fijian journalists, under MIDA, could be fined or face a jail sentence if they published content contrary to the public or national interest.

The post-coup decree had been labelled a “noose around the neck of the media industry and journalists”.

Removal of restrictions on Fiji’s press was a campaign promise of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who formed a coalition government after the general election in December 2022.

Rabuka ended Frank Bainimarama's 16-year rule after the former military commander came to power in a 2006 coup.

Bainimarama is facing allegations of abuse of office and has been charged by police. He is due to reappear in court next month.

Fiji Minfo Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his coalition government will remove laws and decrees that undermine human rights, media freedom, freedom of association, individual and group rights of Fijians.

Fiji was the lowest-ranked Pacific nation on a world Press Freedom Index last year.

“Journalists [in Fiji] face the threat of heavy fines or imprisonment for publishing material ‘contrary to the public or national interest’, a term that is poorly defined in the law,” the index explained.

“Against this backdrop, many journalists must think twice before publishing content critical of the authorities.”

The use of discriminatory advertising practices by Fijian authorities was also highlighted by the index.

Experts said removal of the media law in Fiji would be a positive development for press freedom in the Pacific - at a time when China was competing against the United States for influence in the region.

Fiji Law Society president William Wylie Clark said a strong democratic country required strong and free media.

In June 2022, Pacific journalists were prevented from covering a tour of 10 island nations by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Fiji Media Association general secretary Stanley Simpson says it has been a long time coming for Fijian journalists who have struggled to operate freely.

Fiji Media Association general secretary Stanley Simpson said the news has been welcomed by editors and journalists as a historic moment for the Fiji media and a big win for democracy and media freedom.

“Free at last! We had this hammer hanging over our heads – so nice to see the hammer being removed,” Simpson, who is also a director at Mai TV, said.

“This has been a long time coming for Fiji’s media workers who have struggled to operate freely under this law while carrying the threat and burden of the punitive law every day they have turned up to work for the past 12 years. Today the threat and that burden is being lifted.”

Fiji's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga told parliament that aggrieved persons could use other legislation to seek redress now that MIDA was repealed.

Turaga said repealing MIDA “does not mean that the media has the unfettered right to report on anything and everything without verifying the veracity of their information.

“Moving forward, the media industry will regulate itself with the setting up of a Fiji Media Council,” he said.

“The repealing of the act does not mean that the ordinary person will not be able to raise their grievances on unscrupulous or uninformed reporting or publication by media organisation.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fijians can expect policy changes to the economy, rule of law and human rights.

“Redress is available through the existing legislation such as the Defamation Act 1971, Online Safety Act 2018 and the Crimes Act 2009 amongst others,” Turaga said.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya said introducing MIDA was not a sinister move by the FijiFirst government.

But Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said: “In a dictatorship, dictators do that as a first thing, and they did that.

“They muzzled the media, created fear in the media fraternity and that law has remained. I sat in the opposition for eight years, and we were terrorised by media that became the propaganda arm of the government including the state broadcaster, all this at the expense of the taxpayers of Fiji.

“Those media organisations that stood up to provide some semblance of freedom and coverage to the opposition, and those who had opposing views to the government or those who tried to criticise government policies, were hounded by the government through exclusive advertisement to pro-government propagandists, media organisations, journalists and editors,” Prasad said.

Twenty-nine parliamentarians voted to repeal Fiji’s media law while 21 voted against it and three did not vote.