$1 million for leaders could improve representation, quality of decisions for disability community

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said having leadership groups will ensure disabled people and their whānau have greater choice over the services and supports available to them.

The Government is allocating $1 million for disabled leaders to continue transformation in the disability sector.

The funding would help resource the leadership groups who want to be heard and see change in their local community.

Minister for Disability Issues Priyanca Radhakrishnan said the additional funding supported the expansion of a regional disability leadership model piloted in the Enabling Good Lives demonstration sites in Waikato, MidCentral and Christchurch.

Enabling Good Lives was a set of principles giving disabled people more choice and control over their disability supports and funding, and builds a relationship framework of how disabled people and their families should expect the system to interact with them.

Radhakrishnan, who came into the role as disability minister in January, was encouraging applications from a variety of regional organisations.

“Having leadership groups in communities will ensure that disabled people and their whānau can exercise leadership and have greater choice over the services and supports available to them,” she said.

Radhakrishnan said similar disability leadership networks in Waikato had already worked with health agencies to improve the accessibility of hospital services.

She said it was an exciting opportunity for disabled people-led organisations, including Māori and Pacific groups, to listen to and amplify the voices of the disability community.

Jade Farrar, chair of the National Enabling Good Lives leadership group, welcomed the minister’s announcement as a “first step”.

“I look forward to what further investment might be made,” he said.

He said similar trials for leadership investment in other regions of the country had worked well.

“As a disabled person myself, this provides a recognised platform for disabled people to have increased mana, self-determination and voice about the services, supports, and local infrastructure that impact them.”

He said a similar leadership investment in Waikato meant disabled people in the region had been able to use their “independent voice platform to negotiate some disabled-focused initiatives with their local council. That platform wouldn’t have necessarily been made available by the council itself.”

Before he came on board with the National Enabling Good Lives leadership group, there were very few forums for disabled people and their whānau to discuss issues that were important to them.

This type of investment will “create a space where they are recognised as disabled leaders in the community”, Farrar said.

“Disabled New Zealanders are very underrepresented in decision-making, we’re even further underrepresented in decision-making about support services and infrastructure that impacts us.”

He said investing in disabled leaders means not only increasing representation but also “the quality of decisions and targeted investment”.

The request for proposals will be advertised on the Government Electronic Tender System and groups can apply from Wednesday.