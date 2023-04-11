Young TOP vice-president shocked by online racial abuse

Shakeel Shamaail, 18, says people in New Zealand ignore that systemic racism exists.

The vice-president of Young TOP has been left feeling shocked after receiving racial abuse online.

Shakeel Shamaail, who is a member of The Opportunities Party (TOP), received a racist direct message on Twitter on Monday at around 8pm.

“F... you and your dumb f... top party and Arab leader, you are never going to get a seat in parliament you stupid p...,” the message read.

The 18-year-old said he was intimidated by the message.

READ MORE:

* Artificial intelligence 'likely to be used to spread disinformation' during next election

* Kiingitanga works with Waikato University to tackle systemic racism

* Bevy Smith calls for an end to systemic racism in the entertainment industry



“It’s quite vulgar and says some nasty things. I was just really shocked. I've had things like this hurled at me in the past."

Shamaail has since changed his profile picture and removed his surname from his Twitter account as he is unsure if more abuse is to follow.

STUFF Local Government NZ chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene talks about how to tackle the uptick in racism and gender discrimination in local body politics. (First published July 18, 2022)

“I grew up as a minority, I was born in New Zealand, I went to school here, and there is a branch of systemic racism here where people think it's okay to belittle us and degrade us,” he said.

“This has been a part of my life, I’ve to had deal with this from primary school and to see that people are still continuing trends from primary school was just quite pathetic really."

Since his involvement in politics, Shamaail said he has observed that minorities receive more abuse.

“A lot of people from Muslim, Māori and minority backgrounds, when they do stand up and say, ‘Hey look I want to run for a public office,’ they are shut down by people saying, ‘Who are you to run, are you even a New Zealand citizen?’

"I remember one incident where Paul Henry, a journalist, degraded Anand Satyanand who was our first Indian governor-general."

Supplied Victoria University of Wellington Associate Professor Lara Greaves says research shows minorities and women in politics receive more online harassment.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington Associate Professor in Politics Lara Greaves said research shows that people from ethnic minority groups receive more online harassment, particularly women.

“One study showed that a woman of colour in the UK receives 35 times as many abusive tweets than a white woman politician, so it appears to be quite acutely targeted,” she said.

Greaves raised concerns that such treatment could deter people of diverse backgrounds from participating in politics.

“It seems logical that any kind of abuse, online or in person, would lead people to be less likely to stand."

Shamaail said it was a common trend in Aotearoa for people to disregard that systemic racism exists.

"There are people out there who think it's okay to degrade individuals and completely belittle them because of whatever their political ambitions may be and their backgrounds,” he said.

"People are focusing too much on people's race, religious and ethnic backgrounds, but aren't really considering them as human beings, and I've seen that quite a lot in New Zealand especially."

Earlier this year, the Human Rights Commission released two reports Ki te whaiao, ki te ao Mārama and Maranga Mai! which analysed the impacts of colonisation, racism and white supremacy and outlined a National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR).

It surveyed more than 400 people in 23 online hui and received 470 online submissions about people’s experiences of racism and how to prevent it.

The report described the history of racism in Aotearoa, how it has affected tangata whenua, ethnic and religious communities, and makes over 40 recommendations.

These include eliminating racism in key sectors, addressing the land issues of tangata whenua in a Tiriti-based way, constitutional transformation, and education about the history of colonisation and racism in Aotearoa.