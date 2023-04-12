‘Be that stronger, proud disability voice’: Stuff reporter’s challenge to news media

Stuff journalist Olivia Shivas is challenging news outlets to bring a “stronger, proud disability voice” to their reporting, saying the experiences of those with disabilities are among the first to be overlooked when major events happen.

Growing up with muscular dystrophy and being a wheelchair user all her life, Shivas knows what it’s like to live in a society that doesn’t cater for your needs – and she’s passionate about advocating for others who have had a similar experience.

In an interview with re_covering, a Media Chaplaincy NZ podcast produced for RNZ featuring top Kiwi journalists discussing the stories that have most shaped their careers, the Pou Tiaki reporter said there needs to be better representation for those with disabilities.

“I do feel responsibility and that burden [to cover the stories of the disabled community], but it's just because I care,” Shivas told re_covering host Rev Frank Ritchie.

READ MORE:

* Working from within mainstream media to create authentic disability stories

* Rejected on my first day of school because I am disabled

* What is your experience of life with a disability?



“I could be wrong, but I'm pretty sure I'm the only or one of the few disabled journalists in New Zealand covering disability issues. So I do get pitched a lot of stories and a lot of people come to me.

“[It] is great to have that reputation, but I also do feel a sense of guilt if I can't do every person's story because I'm only human and I've only got a certain capacity.”

Stephanie Soh Lavemaau/Supplied Stuff journalist Olivia Shivas speaks to re_covering podcast host Rev Frank Ritchie about being a disabled journalist covering disability issues.

Shivas says she’s taken encouragement from a colleague who reminded her that her responsibility as a journalist lay with the effort she put into her stories, rather than their outcome.

“So even when I am able to cover someone's story but the change that they would hope would come out of going to the media would happen, doesn't happen, that responsibility is not on me,” she said.

“My responsibility is to tell that person's story and hopefully shift a little bit of change in the wider systemic issues that disabled people face.”

RNZ Having used a wheelchair all her life, Olivia Shivas’ coverage on people with disabilities suffering horrific abuse in care hit uncomfortably close to home.

That’s not to say her coverage doesn’t often bring positive outcomes.

Earlier this year, after telling the story of a family who had spent seven years battling to get a lift in their home for their disabled daughter, the Government finally decided to partially fund its installation.

It’s stories like these that are of particular satisfaction to Shivas.

“I was like, ‘yes, this is the result – I wish every story ended like this’. It made a huge difference in their life.

“Journalism is important because it keeps those in power accountable. It was really interesting working with these families because I also navigate these inaccessible systems and face these barriers.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Prior to the lift being installed in early March, India-Rose had to be carried up and down the stairs by her dad.

Occasionally, though, the stories Shivas has to cover in her role have hit uncomfortably close to home.

This was most pronounced when she was covering stories from the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care about people with disabilities who had suffered sexual abuse.

Shivas says while it was incredible to witness the bravery of survivors, reporting on the inquiry had a profound personal impact on her.

“If it was 60 years ago, I would've been one of those kids who was raped and molested and treated awfully… that just was so impactful, making me feel a sense of survivor's guilt – like, I'm so glad that I live in this era.

“But also it kind of brought up something [else] in me: that the stories of these survivors are really important to share – we have a duty to share these stories.

“People need to know them, even if they're awful. They need to be told, and the survivors need to be listened to and understood, because that can never happen again.”

Shivas told re_covering that one key way the news industry can play its part is by making sure that the voices and perspectives of disabled people are platformed throughout its stories.

“Disabled people, in particular, are significantly disadvantaged when it comes to big news events and crises that we've seen in recent years, such as the Covid pandemic and weather events.”

She acknowledges that meeting the needs of disabled people is “not an easy fix”, given the breadth and diversity of need within the community.

But she says there is plenty of opportunity for change so disabled people “can reach their potential and be fully embraced in society like everyone else”.

You can listen to the full re_covering episode here.