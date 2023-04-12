Call centre startup wants to employ 100 single Māori māmā

A contact centre startup is on a mission to help 100 single Māori māmā by offering flexible, home-based work.

Rohario Rangihaeata​, owner of majority Māori-owned contact centre business Wairua Pai, said her aim was to lift mothers, their households and whānau.

“It’s about giving back to our community, being of service, and inspiring leadership within whānau through employment,” she said.

Wairua Pai is a joint venture between Waha – the Māori Creative Agency and contact centre technology provider Unity4​. Its virtual call centre will operate from homes around the country.

Rangihaeata said the business wanted to instil Māori communication mannerisms into its service and provide options for choosing someone local or able to speak te reo Māori.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF At the end of this power te reo Māori lesson you'll be able to have a crack at pronouncing most words (first published in 2019).

“It’ll be a virtual contact centre throughout Aotearoa, so kaimahi (workers) bring a local approach rather than someone offshore with no idea,” she said.

“We want our Māori employees to communicate the way they would with whānau over the phone.”

With its business structure in place, Wairua Pai was looking to secure its first contract before recruiting a team of call centre operators, including solo Māori mothers.

Wairua Pai is one of 100 Māori businesses which will receive support from the Progressive Procurement Capability Uplift Programme this year.

The programme, led by Te Puni Kōkiri – Ministry of Māori Development and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, helps businesses prepare for government contracting opportunities.

Since 2020, it has supported more than 40 Māori businesses to secure government contracts worth a total of $10.8 million.

Te Puni Kōkiri Progressive Procurement lead Kellee Koia​ said government agencies bought a range of goods and services, from roads to IT services.

“Pakihi Māori (Māori businesses) are hugely underrepresented in the procurement world, and we are making good headway in changing that.”

Wairua Pai’s employment approach was an example of how Māori businesses made a positive impact, Koia said.

The Government’s progressive procurement policy was introduced in 2020 to increase supplier diversity, starting with Māori businesses.

The policy requires government agencies to look beyond price and consider wider social value when awarding contracts.