Royal Commission Abuse in Care inquiry's final report delayed

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses. (First published August 2022.)

The final report of the Royal Commission’s Abuse in Care inquiry has been delayed by nine months as new evidence emerges.

The Government announced the deadline extension on Wednesday from June 30, 2023 to March 28, 2024.

The inquiry has been looking at the abuse that was inflicted on people who spent time in institutions and other places run by state and faith-based organisations between 1950 and 1999.

Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said the extension acknowledges the enormity of the inquiry and the importance of getting it right.

"However, we also know that survivors have been waiting a long time for recognition of the abuse and neglect that they suffered in the care of the state and faith-based institutions,” she said.

"It is with this in mind that the royal commission will continue to work hard to ensure that its final report is impactful and, importantly, creates change."

supplied Abuse in care survivor Hohepa Taiaroa says the delay in the royal commission's final report could mean survivors miss out on justice.

Edmonds said the scale of abuse is beyond what was expected at the start of the inquiry.

"Up until registrations closed on 21 March 2023, survivors continued to come forward to be heard. We also continue to receive significant amounts of new evidence,” she said.

"We have received new 450,000 evidential documents recently and held 133 days of public hearings and many survivor engagements across the motu."

Hohepa Taiaroa is a survivor who spoke during the royal commission’s two-week inquiry into the abuse Māori faced in state care between 1950 ad 1999 in March 2022.

"I've been waiting over 53 years, bro, I'm 63 years old now. I was incarcerated when I was 12 years old. I know some brothers who’ve been in it longer then me,” he said.

“For us, there needs to be closure, and there needs to be closure now, otherwise we're going to keep losing people."

Taiaroa is concerned that the delay could mean that people miss out on justice.

"I just lost a friend... she was wahine Māori, and she's been waiting the same amount of time. Unfortunately she won't get to see the end, because she passed away last week,” he said.

"There are a lot of older ones who are going now because we can't hold on any more, and that's why I believe we need to have closure this year, within the next month or two, otherwise this is just going to be never ending and people are going to miss out when it's supposed to be justice for them."

He said he is “not very pleased” with the delay.

"The longer they hold off, the harder it’s going to be for us to keep everybody together and stand as one,” he said.

"There are families involved... that have just started to find out what’s going on with their brother, mother, father, uncle, aunty. There needs to be closure now, so that we can all walk together. If they keep mucking around like this, it's just going to be like a drop of oil in an ocean of water."

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds says the Royal Commission’s Abuse in Care inquiry has found the scale of abuse is beyond what was initially expected, leading to a delay in the release of its final report.

Edmonds said the focus is now on analysing the information and testing and refining findings and recommendations to ensure they will effect meaningful change to prevent abuse in care happening again.

"Over the coming weeks, the commission will begin testing recommendations with survivors, iwi, Māori, Pacific community, mental health sector, disability sector, rainbow community, faith leaders and Government,” she said.

"We will progress our mahi as quickly as possible to shine a light on the atrocities of the past and deliver a report and set of recommendations that demand transformational change in the way we nurture and protect tamariki, rangatahi and adults in care."