‘It’s not a one-off’: Auckland councillor concerned after death threat

A local politician who once had security staff stand guard outside her home after receiving a barrage of racist abuse online, says the latest death threat makes her worried someone may act on it, and an academic says women of colour face the worst abuse online.

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley reported a tweet to police that was directed at both her and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson last month.

“This is coming to a part of NZ near you,” the tweet read, followed by an image of a person holding a rifle.

The incident occurred after Bartley responded to Auckland mayor Wayne Brown’s comments that she was “pushing the boundaries” on the council.

“It was a worry, because you never know when somebody might actually act on it,” Bartley said.

"I'm just really, really careful now because of what I've experienced, and just reporting it straight to council security and police."

Bartley received racially charged abuse online in the past, and had to have security guards posted outside our house after anti-vaxxers threatened her.

"It’s not a one-off, and it's a worry if I have my nieces and my nephews with me,” she said.

“I think we do get subjected to it more, I think council are aware that it's more so the ones that are brown."

A survey by Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) in July 2022 found 49.5% of elected local government members have experienced racism or gender discrimination while in office.

105 councillors and mayors across 56 local authorities responded to the survey, and 43% had experienced other forms of harassment, prejudice, threatening or derogatory behaviour since taking public office.

Supplied University of Auckland associate professor Dr Lara Greaves says women of colour face more abuse in politics than even men from ethnic minority groups or Pākehā women.

Last year Stuff spoke to wāhine Māori councillors from across the country about the abuse they had received while serving their communities.

Keri Brown (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Whātua), a Hutt City Councillor, told Stuff last year that she had experienced verbal abuse outside her home at night, including threats to throw rubbish on her lawn. She also received social media abuse and inappropriate messages in her private messages.

Auckland Council’s governance director Phil Wilson said abuse of councillors is becoming more common and some of it appears to have a racial basis.

“I think there are councillors, such as Josephine Bartley, who have experienced a disproportionate amount of that dynamic,” he said.

“It's been more acute at certain times. During the period where councillors were promoting vaccination they were copping quite a lot of flack, Josephine experienced some of that then."

Wilson said councillors have been provided with guidance and security on occasion.

“We’ve done a bit of careful public messaging to try and reinforce the idea that it’s all very well to have your opinion, but to personalise it and to threaten people is totally unacceptable."

Dr Lara Greaves is an associate professor in politics at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington.

“All available evidence shows that women of colour face more abuse in politics than even men from ethnic minority groups or Pākehā women,” she said.

"We see women of colour facing more abuse through their stories and anecdotes, but also from the few studies or research completed in the area."

Greaves said there have been a few theories on why women of colour receive more online abuse.

“One theory is that this reflects our society generally. That is, women of colour generally face higher rates of other kinds of violence,” she said.

"We also see that threats of violence to women of colour tend to be higher when they represent progressive politics and aggressors seem to view them as more of a threat to the status quo."

Greaves said we need to make sure that we disagree with the ideas and have robust discussions, rather than simply insult someone based on their appearance or characteristics.

"Political elites have a role in this and need to call out bad behaviour and emphasise arguing about ideas instead of insulting others,” she said.

"We all have a role in this, no matter where we sit on the political spectrum."

On Sunday police contacted Bartley about the threat she reported, and informed her the holder of the account is based overseas.

“They identified who the account holder was, and they said that if anything comes up just to let them know,” she said.

“I'm all right, I'm just trying to get under all the issues that people keep raising all the time, just trying to work through things for the benefit of the community."