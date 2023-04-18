National Party MP under fire for treaty comments

Joseph Mooney has been criticised for his comments regarding Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The National Party spokesperson for Treaty Negotiations has demonstrated a limited understanding of the treaty, academics say, after he claimed New Zealand’s founding document guaranteed tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty) to everyone.

Joseph Mooney, National MP for Southland, made a series of statements on Twitter, focusing on article two of te reo Māori version which assures hapū unqualified chieftainship over their land.

In one tweet, Mooney referenced a news article relating to co-governance settings within the Three Waters reset.

“I would suggest @Kieran_McAnulty has a read of Ko te tuarua (Article 2) of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the guarantee of tino rangatiratanga to “ki nga tangata katoa o Nu Tirani” - every single person in New Zealand,” Mooney tweeted.

Kieran McAnulty is the Local Government Minister in charge of the water reforms.

When challenged, Mooney doubled-down by posting screenshots of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, encouraging critics to re-read the article.

Mooney’s view did not have the backing of National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

“I have confidence in Joseph Mooney as a hard-working spokesperson,” Luxon said.

“However, I don’t think it is helpful to start a debate on constitutional arrangements on Twitter and I don’t think he’s got it right on this occasion,” Luxon said.

“What I want National to be judged on is our track record of completing Treaty settlements based on Article Two and that is something a government I lead will continue if we are elected in October.”

The comments have been roundly dismissed by several academics including Pūkenga matua (lead academic) in Māori Laws and Philosophy at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, Carwyn Jones (Ngāti Kahungunu).

He said Mooney’s statements were fundamentally incorrect and demonstrated a limited understanding of the treaty.

The stance was particularly concerning given Mooney’s position as Treaty Negotiations spokesperson because the notion that tino rangatiratanga was solely guaranteed to Māori had never been in dispute.

Jones said he was also worried about the spread of misinformation, particularly when it came from someone in a position of power.

“It gives it a currency, which I think can be hard to counteract even with all the scholarship sitting behind you.”

Dr Luke Fitzmaurice-Brown (Te Aupōuri) who is a lecturer in the faculty of law at Victoria University said the comments were surprising.

“Because it’s not an interpretation that I would think has any logical evidence to it or has ever been seriously proposed by any treaty experts.”

While people had a range of opinions relating to the extent of what tino rangatiratanga guaranteed, Fitzmaurice-Brown said the fact it was an assurance for Māori was always very straightforward.

“It was very clearly an arrangement between hapū leaders, rangatira, and the British Crown over the extent to which each of those could exercise authority and New Zealand,” said Fitzmaurice-Brown.

“It was never contemplated as something that would guarantee any sort of sovereignty for either current or future European settlers.”

Dame Claudia Orange, who has written extensively about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, said tino rangatiratanga was hugely important for Māori when signing the treaty.

“Because it gave Māori recognition of their authority over their people, over their kainga, their places of residence, and over other precious things.”

Orange said Mooney appeared to be subscribing to the old politics of former National leader, Don Brash.

“That's just kind of one way that Don Brash tended to argue, and it's really got no substance to it,” she said.

“If you looked at why [tino rangatiratanga] was included in the Treaty and the effect that it actually gave Māori in terms of recognising their mana.”

It was also important to note that Māori greatly outnumbered Pākehā settlers in 1840. One graph from Te Ara, estimates the Māori population sat at 80,000 compared with the 2000 European settlers.

Politically speaking, the comments aren’t a good look according to Victoria University Associate Professor Lara Greaves (Ngāpuhi).

While it could be difficult for politicians when it came to social media use and separating individually held opinions from party ones, Greaves said it was important to remember who they represented.

Given Mooney’s status as Treaty Negotiation spokesperson, Greaves said the comments were careless and led to speculation about policy movement.

“That's not ideal in an election year and not ideal when National are murmuring about building relationships with Māori communities.”

New Zealand was in an interesting time because while the existence of Māori rights was not in question, some political parties were still trying to decide where they sat on treaty issues, said Greaves.

“We might be going through a bit of an awkward stage. But hopefully, one tweet is not indicative of a future sort of culture wars or populism kind of battle.”