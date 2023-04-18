Kīngitanga to attend coronation of King Charles III

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Vll and his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai will attend the coronation of King Charles in May.

The head of the Kīngitanga movement will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla next month.

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII and his wife Makau Ariki Atawhai will attend the coronation of the British royals on Saturday, May 6 at Westminister Abbey.

The Kīngitanga is attending to honour the longstanding relationship between the royal households, dating back to the establishment of the Kiingitanga movement in 1858, during Queen Victoria’s reign, Kīngitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds said.

“Our respective monarchies are enduring institutions that share a common commitment to stability and continuity and unity for all peoples.

“The Kīngitanga will continue to hold the Crown accountable for its role as a partner to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

The Kīngitanga attended the funeral of Elizabeth II in 2022.

REBEKAH PARSONS-KING/Stuff.co.nz Royal visit of Prince Charles and Camilla, (the Duke of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall) at Turangawaewae Marae.

However, the last face-to-face hui Kīngi Tuheitia had with King Charles was in 2015 when the Kīngitanga hosted the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

Other guests from New Zealand include the Governor General and her husband, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, Richie McCaw, Willie Apiata VC, and Phil Goff who was recently appointed High Commissioner of New Zealand to the United Kingdom.

Over 2000 guests have been invited to the coronation and the event will stream on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ at 10pm NZT on May 6.