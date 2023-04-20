Christchurch man with autism lands first paid, permanent job after diagnosis gave him 'freedom'

Thomas Bernard wasn't diagnosed with autism until he was 18 years of age. Now 27, he has his first paid full time job, and it's getting businesses to join a scheme that helps businesses become more accessible to people with disabilities like himself.

A Christchurch man with autism has landed his first permanent paid job, and wants to inspire others in his old shoes to get help.

Thomas Bernard, 27, wasn’t diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder until he’d left school. He spent his whole childhood not knowing why he felt “different” to his peers.

“I was easily distracted, always focused on technology and not the work... it was quite difficult.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” he said.

Bullied, he struggled to make close friendships. Teachers told him off for not trying harder in class. He didn’t understand why he didn’t improve.

Bernard’s autism flew under the radar despite “the red flags” dotted in his school reports. He got NCEA Level 2, and thought going to polytech – focused on a subject he was passionate about – electrical engineering – would be different.

Instead, at 18 years old, he found himself failing his course and eventually in the head of department’s office with his family.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thomas Bernard wasn't diagnosed with autism until he was 18. Now at the age of 27, he has found rewarding work that will pay him, too.

“They said they knew what I was doing wasn’t intentional, maybe there is a learning difficulty,” he said.

Bernard was referred for an assessment, and after some testing was diagnosed with autism. Far from feeling limited by the diagnosis, or bitter about how late it happened, he said he felt “so much more freedom”.

“Having an answer is good. It clicks into place now.”

Now with access to a support person and resources, Bernard joined support groups and Toast Masters, committed to improving his confidence.

He enrolled in a retail course, then became a volunteer for a Salvation Army op shop, later adding working at the Christchurch City Mission shop.

Bernard said it felt “fantastic” to be giving back to the community and improving his communication skills.

He said public speaking “helped me to be myself”, after spending most of his life not having close friends and being shy.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thomas Bernard, right, with Mark Jenkins, owner operator of Alice in Putterland, who he recently helped to join the card scheme.

His newfound gregariousness unintentionally landed him a job with the Hāpai Access Card team, a charitable business which worked with hospitality and retail businesses to become accessible to people with complex needs.

As a cardholder, Bernard had begun contacting businesses in advance to check if they were using the Hāpai scheme. If not, he’d encourage them to do so.

Business team manager Finn Chirnside said they could see Bernard “had a very gifted skill-set”.

Chirnside also valued that Bernard had the lived experience which could help the scheme grow.

Bernard joined as a volunteer in November, but with support of Workbridge, Hāpai Access Card was granted the funding to pay him.

April 12 was his first day, and first time, working in a permanent paid role, at 20 hours a week.

“This is rewarding work. Now it’s paid work, too,” Bernard said.

He looked forward to having money for travelling locally, going to concerts, and having fun with friends and family.

But for all there was to celebrate, Bernard knew there were other adults who were struggling, and might not know they wereon the spectrum and could access support.

“Go to your doctor. Seek help and don’t leave it too late.”