New research shows just 25% of Pacific RSE workers return to New Zealand

RSE worker Isaac Tom shares what keeps him coming back to earn money in New Zealand's vineyards. Video first published in 2019.

Only a quarter of Pacific seasonal workers have been returning to New Zealand between July 1, 2007, and June 30, 2022, new research has revealed.

There have been concerns about whether employment opportunities were being fairly shared between new recruits and returning workers to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The study looked at whether RSE jobs were being given to returning workers who had developed the skills and experience sought by employers.

Researchers also examined the frequency of return of more than 30,000 workers who accounted for 102,000 Pacific RSE arrivals into Aotearoa since 2007.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon promised to double the number of RSE workers allowed into the country in his agriculture policy announcement on Wednesday.

At present, the cap is 19,000 but Luxon said that would be doubled to 38,000 to help ease the labour shortage in rural New Zealand.

Supplied A Pacific RSE worker in Queenstown. A new study is urging Pacific governments to manage well their supply of seasonal labour to New Zealand.

The study, How often do Pacific seasonal workers return to New Zealand?, was published on Wednesday and found that of the 36,675 RSE workers who were recruited since 2007, 16,095 appeared only once in the database of 101,850 RSE visa arrivals.

The remaining 20,580 of RSE workers had returned to New Zealand for seasonal work at least once between 2007 and 2022.

“This is higher than expected and demonstrates that RSE employers are distributing seasonal work opportunities, instead of becoming over-reliant on return workers,” the research revealed.

Solomon Islands and Kiribati both registered the highest return rates of 61%, followed by Tonga (58.5%) and Vanuatu (58.2%).

Samoa and Fiji (50%) were recruited for two or more seasons while Nauru showed the lowest return rate at 33%.

“For workers who do return, the majority take part for two or three seasons. The percentages coming back for four or more seasons are smaller than is generally recognised, indicating there is a natural churn in retention at the two-three season mark.”

Table shows the extent of return by RSE workers and average number of visits per worker.

This helped to ease any concerns that dependence on RSE employment by individual workers – reflected in their repeated recruitment every year – was becoming a widespread problem, the study found.

“That said, dependence on RSE employment may still be occurring within households if RSE jobs are passed between family members.

“For Pacific governments that might be reviewing their participation in New Zealand’s RSE scheme, the fair distribution of RSE opportunities between new recruits and return workers, and the fact that many workers only participate for two or three years, should be considered when contemplating any measures (such as term limits) to manage the supply of seasonal labour to New Zealand.”

Research also showed that the RSE scheme was operating as intended.

“The majority of RSE workers and their families are taking advantage of seasonal work opportunities in New Zealand for a relatively short period of time, often to achieve quite specific social and economic objectives.

“For most RSE participants, engagement in seasonal employment overseas can be seen as one of several livelihood strategies to enable families to improve financial security and wellbeing at home.”

The study was co-authored by Charlotte Bedford, a Christchurch-based researcher with the Australian National University’s Development Policy Centre and Richard Bedford, Emeritus Professor at Waikato University and the Auckland University of Technology.