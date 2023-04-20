Pacific health research centre opens in Auckland

Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa director Sir Collin Tukuitonga says "research and information collection is just the beginning".

New Zealand’s first research centre dedicated to Pacific health has opened in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa – Centre for Pacific and Global Health is one of seven new transdisciplinary research stations at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. But it is the only one with a focus on Pacific and global health.

Centre director Sir Collin Tukuitonga (KNZM) said they aim to “transform and positively impact” Pacific health through high-quality and implementable research in Aotearoa and across the region.

He said focus areas would also include health and ethnic inequities in Pasifika communities.

Launched on Wednesday at the university’s Fale Pasifika, Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa will come under the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences with researchers Dr Judith McCool and Dr Roannie Ng Shiu at the helm alongside Tukuitonga.

Former director-general of health Professor Ashley Bloomfield has been appointed to chair the advisory board.

123RF Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa – Centre for Pacific and Global Health is set to improve access to early intervention services for Pasifika in Aotearoa.

Tukuitonga said the centre would foster cultural exchange, empower local communities and provide training opportunities to develop and strengthen Pacific research leaders.

“The launch aims to bring together Pacific communities, researchers, scholars, regional and global organisations whom we work alongside to advance policy, advocacy, leadership, and innovative initiatives that promote health and wellbeing of Pacific populations,” he said.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand announced last month the establishment of the National Pacific Health Senate to provide objective, strategic advice to the advisory board and support it to deliver more equitable health outcomes for Pacific people.

Chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa said it would play an important role for Pasifika as Te Whatu Ora builds a health system with a focus on achieving equity.

Shiu also reflected on the new centre’s name, which she said was gifted by the university’s director of Māori medium education, Hēmi Dale.

“Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa, which means health and vitality in leadership, speaks to our focus on developing Pacific leaders to create solutions for health wellbeing of people in Aotearoa, Pacific and the globe.”

University of Auckland/Supplied Researchers at Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa will also look at the state of eye health in the Pacific.

The team at Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa will also focus on research into health issues that affect Pasifika – diabetes, heart disease, obesity and outbreaks such as Covid-19.

Other issues to be looked at closely are mental health and the impact of climate change on health in the Pacific region.

Shiu said the centre also connects to Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean.

“There is a legacy with whakawhanungatanga and shared whakapapa with ngā moutere o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa – islands of the Pacific.”

Other projects at the centre will include the Pacific mental health survey and Covid-19 surveillance.

Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa is carrying out a mental health study in Polynesia following research completed in Samoa. The team heads to Tonga next.

The centre will also look at vision and eye health opportunities in the Pacific where the Fred Hollows Foundation already provides eye care services such as Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Papua New Guinea.