Danny Keenan awarded $100,000 Michael King Writer's Fellowship to write on Māori health

Dr Danny Keenan has received a Michael King Writer’s Fellowship of $100,000 to write about Māori health.

Keenan, (Ngāti Te Whiti ki Te Ātiawa) is a researcher and writer, and his proposed new work is called 'In Sickness and In Health' a Cultural History of Three Māori Pandemics 1895-2021.

It's a historical analysis of three pandemics that have affected Māori. The study will show Māori response to these events, including how they mobilised communities, grounded by mātauranga Māori frameworks.

The fellowship is awarded every two years to an established New Zealand writer of literature with a significant publication record, to work on a major project.

READ MORE:

* A new treasure trove of Taranaki history available for everyone to see and hear

* Q & A: Taranaki historian Danny Keenan on his new book and researching Māori history

* Untold stories of Māori who faced widespread dispossession and loss



Dr Keenan sad receiving the fellowship was “a pinnacle” of his career.

“Years ago, I was privileged to work with Michael King, and I know [2021 recipient] Monty Soutar quite well - so I understand how prestigious the award is. Everything I've ever learned has led to this point, and it's my chance to bring all that knowledge to the fore.”

Keenan’s daughter, Dr Ngaire Keenan, a paediatrician with an interest in early Māori sickness, will be one of the people supporting her father with the development of this project.

Malcolm Burgess, Manager, Arts Practice Directors, says he’s thrilled to be able to offer the 2023 Creative New Zealand Michael King Writer’s Fellowship to Keenan.

“We are very excited to support Dr Keenan to work on a project that will shed new light on pandemics that have afflicted Māori communities throughout our history.”