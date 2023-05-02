Pledge of allegiance to King Charles in NZ citizenship ceremony questioned

The King presents Maundy money for the first time since acceding to the throne, during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster.

A woman who recently became a New Zealand citizen feels it is insensitive the ceremony requires people to pledge allegiance to the King of England.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Wellington resident Heather Byrne, 34, immigrated to New Zealand from Ireland nine years ago and officially became a citizen on April 17.

"As an Irish person whose country was also colonised by the English, it was a very strange thing to be asked to do,” she said of the pledge of allegiance.

“Given New Zealand’s history of colonisation and its commitment to Te Tiriti, it seems an odd choice to have to do this."

The citizenship ceremony requires a person to make an oath or affirmation statement to say they are loyal to New Zealand.

Both statements require the person to say the following: I [say your name] affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of New Zealand, his heirs and successors according to law.

Byrne said pledging allegiance to the King of England “didn't feel right” to her as a lot of cultures have been negatively impacted by the British royal family.

Supplied Dr Carwyn Jones says pledging to honour Te Tiriti instead of the King of England would be one small step in recentring Te Tiriti in New Zealand’s constitutional relationships.

"There is the option to say it in te reo, but you still must swear to the king. In a country that boasts its multicultural values and smorgasbord of cultures, asking people to swear allegiance to a royal seems a little stale,” she said.

“I would rather swear an oath to uphold the Treaty."

Dr Carwyn Jones, a lead academic in Māori laws and philosophy at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, agreed that it would be preferable to pledge to honour Te Tiriti.

"This is not specifically because of the history of the Crown and the royal family as the face of colonial oppression, though this certainly adds to why people might feel uncomfortable about making a statement of allegiance to King Charles,” he said.

"However, the more significant aspect for me is that it prioritises one side of the relationship set out in Te Tiriti, reinforcing the perception that kāwanatanga exercises exclusive and absolute sovereignty.”

Jones said pledging to honour Te Tiriti would create space for acknowledging Kāwanatanga (the Government) and tino rangatiratanga and the relationship between those two spheres of authority.

"It would be one small step to recentring Te Tiriti in our constitutional relationships,” he said.

In 2020, Te Pāti Māori pushed for the pledge every MP had to make to the Queen to be changed to acknowledge the Treaty of Waitangi.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said people shouldn't have to swear allegiance to somebody who has “no bearing on our lives whatsoever”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere says people shouldn’t have to pledge allegiance to “some bloke 12,000 miles away”.

"Here in New Zealand, the issue of Charles being appointed as the head of our state is up for debate,” he said.

"To force a whole bunch of people that are coming here to swear allegiance to some bloke 12,000 miles away who they'll never know, we don't know... everyone's more interested in what Harry and Ms Markle are up to.

"We should be a sovereign nation. You gotta ask yourself, why is it that the monarchy is still relevant?"

But Monarchy New Zealand chairperson Sean Palmer said it was important to recognise that the King, in a modern constitutional monarchy like Aotearoa, is a non-partisan head of state.

"He represents continuity, stability, the rule of law, and is the bedrock of our constitution. These are some of the very reasons why many people move to New Zealand,” he said.

"The Treaty of Waitangi is a foundational document and is an agreement between Māori and the Crown. The King is the symbol of this enduring relationship."

Palmer said pledging allegiance to the monarch signifies one's commitment to the principles enshrined in the Treaty.

"It also symbolises our support for other import constitutional principles, such as the Bill of Rights and for free and fair democratic elections, which the King has promised to uphold,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A spokesperson said Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds is open to having conversations about how to further honour the Treaty and represent diverse communities at such occasions.

A spokesperson for Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said New Zealand citizenship was a privilege.

"The Oath and Affirmation of Citizenship are recited as a requirement of the Citizenship Act, whereby new citizens pledge loyalty to the King of New Zealand, Charles III, and to faithfully observe New Zealand laws,” they said.

"The minister is open to having conversations about how we can further honour the Treaty and represent our diverse communities during these occasions.”

A spokesperson said the Department of Internal Affairs follows laws detailed in the Citizenship Act 1977 which prescribes the Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance.

"This oath or affirmation references the current sovereign, which presently is His Majesty King Charles III. The department is not aware of any current plans to change the legislation.”