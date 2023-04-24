Human Rights Commission appears at United Nations as work on UNDRIP stalls

Claire Charters wants the UN to keep the government on track with its work on UNDRIP.

An indigenous expert from The Human Rights Commission has asked the United Nations to keep Aotearoa on track with work on the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Claire Charters, who is the Rongomau Taretake at the Commission, made the plea while appearing before the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in New York last week.

The UNDRIP declaration is a comprehensive agreement which emphasises the rights of indigenous peoples to live in dignity, to maintain and strengthen their own institutions, cultures and traditions and to pursue their self-determination development, in keeping with their own needs and aspirations.

A spokesperson from the office of the Minister for Māori Development has confirmed that despite “significant progress” being made, delays in drafting had seen further work deferred until later this year.

New Zealand first became a signatory to UNDRIP in 2010 under the then-National Government.

Work last year focused on a draft plan aimed at measuring progress towards the declarations objectives.

Then things appeared to go silent, and there were fears the Government had opted to hit pause on progress despite one official document showing the plan had been set for release in December 2022.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Māori Development Minister, Willie Jackson, has faced criticism in the past for dragging his feet on UNDRIP work.

During her appearance at the UN, Charters said New Zealand’s previous work on UNDRIP had reflected the authority of tangata whenua bodies and the Crown to equally govern as premised in te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Actions to strengthen tino rangatiratanga, enact honourable Tiriti partnership, advance equity, and eliminate racism were strong and consistent messages...” she said.

“Yet we’re in a state of limbo. Progress on indigenous rights should not be subject to the political mood of the government of the day.”

Charters asked that a group of UN indigenous experts and its special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples provide oversight on the national plan to ensure work continued.

She also pointed to the Maranga Mai! report released by the Commission in early 2023, which examined the impacts of colonisation, racism and white supremacy on Māori.

“Developing an action plan to implement the rights of our indigenous people in Aotearoa is a crucial step forward to address the enduring harm of colonisation,” said Charters.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Willie Jackson’s office said staff had been working with representatives from the National Iwi Chairs Forum and the Human Rights Commission to develop a plan that would give effect to UNDRIP.

While significant progress had been made, a draft plan was not able to befinalised by July 2022, with efforts stretching into October, the statement said.

This had not allowed time for meaningful engagement with the public in late 2022 as had originally been timetabled.

“As a result, Cabinet has deferred further work on the Declaration Plan until late 2023,” the statement said.

“This is important work that must continue but needs to be explained and understood away from the politicising of the issue.”

It was important that as many New Zealanders as possible had the chance to meaningfully engage with the implementation of UNDRIP and consider what it could mean for Aotearoa.