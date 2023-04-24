Endangered Māori construction method passes modern seismic testing

Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team have conclusively proven that endangered Māori construction techniques can withstand major earthquakes and will use this knowledge to rebuild a historic Bay of Plenty wharenui.

An endangered Māori construction technique called mīmiro, which uses interlocking structural supports and rope lashing and tightening has passed modern seismic testing.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team from the University of Auckland created a full-scale timber structure and tested the prototype against earthquake requirements for modern buildings.

Hoete said mīmiro first surfaced in Kohika in the Ngāti Awa rohe (Eastern Bay of Plenty) in the 1700s, and later in the construction of the wharenui, Tānewhirinaki, in the 1870s.

It was the only wharenui in the country that used this interlocking method.

READ MORE:

* Series of shallow earthquakes the 'new normal' for Christchurch

* Support for Kaikōura housing development

* Cyclone-damaged Tangoio Marae needs home for piles of silt

* We need to be smarter about planning where we build



Almost 100 years later Tānewhirinaki was destroyed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 1931 due to the age and deterioration of the timber.

“Our seismic tests have demonstrated the structure can withstand much stronger earthquakes than the one that caused critical damage to the original wharenui in the Napier earthquake in 1931,” said Hoete.

“Māori who were effectively using carving to notch in, to make these sort of mortise and tenon joints, timbers could be interlocked without fixing, and of course that practice has become increasingly endangered.

Supplied Mīmiro, a traditional Māori construction technique, can be traced back to waka construction.

He said that the ancient construction practice was lost with the arrival of the Europeans.

“You can imagine when the Europeans arrived, screws and nails turned up.”

Hoete said the origins of mīmiro can be traced back to the ships and strong sail lashing his ancestors used to travel across the Pacific.

“They had a deep knowledge of building and creating strength and tension in structures, so we have recreated those techniques that have been lost and use them to give our wharenui greater seismic resilience,” Hoete said.

Auckland professor and Māori architectonic researcher Dr. Jeremy Treadwell designed and built the timber portals by using interlocking compression joints, instead of bolting parts together. At the same time, ropes were used to pull the structure to the ground like a tent.

During the past weekend, Hoete’s team collaborated with the School of Engineering to pull the vertical portals sideways and test the horizontal strength of the structure, using a winch off a Jeep, while the vertical strength was tested using water weights.

Supplied Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team have conclusively proven that endangered Māori construction techniques can withstand major earthquakes.

The team has been working closely with Ngāti lra o Waioweka, descendents of those who built the original Tānewhirinaki, and will use this knowledge to rebuild the wharenui.

The most important carvings representing the iwi’s ancestors were saved from the wreckage and remarkably stored in a shed at the marae for 90 years.

“We will design a new structure that will act like an outer whare to which we will sensitively attach the original carvings to the inside of this new structure.”

Riki Kurei, restoration project leader for the hapū, says Ngāti Ira is grateful for the support by the University of Auckland and Toka Tū Ake EQC for helping his community restore their wharenui.

The hapū have nearly reached their funding goal to fully restore the wharenui.

“The ultimate goal for us it to have it standing again in three to five years. That was the dream of our kaumātua since it was pulled down, and we will make it a reality for our hapū,” Kurei said.

Tānewhirinaki was built after the East Coast wars to restore the mana of Ngāti Ira which had been devastated through raupatu, or land confiscation, and also the government’s scorched earth policies at the time, said Hoete.

“This was innovative, world-leading research happening in a marae, in Ōpotiki, in the East Coast of the Bay of Plenty.”

The project team have involved the entire hapū in the restoration project, through outreach events with local schools and the community.

“All kinds of spaces could benefit from the use of mīmiro”, said Hoete. “We’re talking beyond whare tipuna or traditional Māori houses,” Hoete said

SUPPLIED Dr Anthony Hoete says all kinds of spaces could benefit from the use of mīmiro.

The project was awarded funding from Toka Tū Ake EQC and QuakeCoRE, the Centre of Research Excellence for seismic resilience, and the Endangered Wooden Architecture Programme at Oxford Brookes University.

Hema Wihongi, senior Māori research advisor at Toka Tū Ake EQC, says $19 million is annually funded to research that protects communities from natural hazards.

“This project is important because it was one of the marae that was destroyed during the Napier earthquakes, and it also aligns with Toka Tū Ake’s objectives of supporting Māori and building their community resilience”.

Chief Resilience and Research Officer Dr Jo Horrocks says, “Toka Tū Ake EQC wants to create more resilient communities through the design and construction of stronger buildings, so Professor Hoete’s work aligns well with our goal to improve Aotearoa New Zealand’s resilience to natural hazards.

“Investing in Māori researchers and matāuranga Maōri has been a key focus of this year’s biennial grants, so we are proud to be able to support this amazing project.”